Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Mi TV Webcam With Support for Full HD Video Calls Over Google Duo Set to Launch in India on June 24

Mi TV Webcam With Support for Full-HD Video Calls Over Google Duo Set to Launch in India on June 24

Mi TV Webcam is expected to be priced under Rs. 2,500.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 21 June 2021 19:01 IST
Mi TV Webcam With Support for Full-HD Video Calls Over Google Duo Set to Launch in India on June 24

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Mi TV India

Mi TV Webcam will enable video calling on smart TVs

Highlights
  • Mi TV Webcam will come with 3D noise reduction
  • The webcam is claimed to be identical to what OnePlus launched recently
  • Mi TV Webcam will feature a physical shutter with Xiaomi’s branding

Mi TV Webcam is set to launch in India on Thursday, June 24, Xiaomi announced on Monday. The new device will come as an accessory for smart TVs to enable them with full-HD video calls. Mi TV Webcam will have 3D noise reduction and far-field microphones, Xiaomi revealed. The requirement of a webcam for smart TVs has emerged due to the fact that people are largely staying indoors due to the ongoing coronavirus-induced pandemic. Several companies, including OnePlus, also recently brought proprietary webcam modules for their smart TVs.

Xiaomi tweeted from its Mi TV India account, announcing the launch date for Mi TV Webcam. The external unit will support full-HD video calls via Google Duo, the company stated.

In addition to its tweet, Xiaomi created a dedicated microsite for the launch that shows Mi TV Webcam with features including dual far-field microphones and a physical privacy shutter. The device also has a grip for clipping on the TV.

Although Xiaomi did not provide any further details about the Mi TV Webcam, a tipster (@heyitsyogesh) tweeted that the device will essentially be identical to the OnePlus webcam that was launched alongside the OnePlus U1S TV earlier this month. The tipster said that both webcams were developed by manufacturer Seevo, with the only difference between them being the distinct branding on the privacy shutter.

Mi TV Webcam is also claimed to come under a price tag of Rs. 2,500. To give some perspective, OnePlus TV webcam was launched at Rs. 2,499.

It is currently unclear whether Mi TV Webcam would be exclusive to Xiaomi's Mi TV portfolio or if it will also work with other smart TVs. However, the tipster said that the webcam has a USB Type-C port on the connectivity front.

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi TV Webcam Price in India, Mi TV Webcam Specifications, Mi TV Webcam, Xiaomi, Mi TV, Mi
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Mi Watch Revolve Price in India Drops Ahead of Tuesday’s Mi Watch Revolve Active Launch
Mi TV Webcam With Support for Full-HD Video Calls Over Google Duo Set to Launch in India on June 24
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M32 With Quad Rear Cameras, 90z Display Goes Official
  2. PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Are Back in Stock in India This Week
  3. OnePlus Becomes Sub-Brand of Oppo, Leaked Memo Shows
  4. Ageing Hubble Space Telescope Is Down After a Technical Glitch
  5. How to Correct Errors In COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate
  6. How to Use 2 WhatsApp Accounts on 1 Phone
  7. Mi TV Webcam With Full-HD Video Calling Support Debuting on June 24
  8. Vivo V21e 5G India Launch Date Set for June 24, Price Tipped
  9. Fast & Furious 9 Box Office Nears $300 Million Ahead of US, UK Release
  10. Battlegrounds Mobile India May Send Data to Servers in China, CAIT Demands Ban
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Odyssey G3, Odyssey G5, Odyssey G7 Gaming Monitors With 178 Degrees Viewing Angle Launched
  2. Mi TV Webcam With Support for Full-HD Video Calls Over Google Duo Set to Launch in India on June 24
  3. Mi Watch Revolve Price in India Drops Ahead of Tuesday’s Mi Watch Revolve Active Launch
  4. Realme X9 Pro, Realme X9 Could Launch Soon, CMO Francis Wong's Tweet Hints at India Launch
  5. Facebook, WhatsApp Urge Delhi High Court to Stay CCI Notice in Privacy Policy Matter
  6. Facebook Live Audio Rooms Rolling Out in the US, Users Can Also Listen to Select Podcasts
  7. OnePlus Becomes Sub-Brand of Oppo as a Result of the Merger, Leaked Memo Shows
  8. Apple Faces Antitrust Investigation Over Market Dominance in Germany
  9. Realme Narzo 30, Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Buds Q2 Price in India, Colour Options Surface Online
  10. Twitter Users Freeze Deceased Friends, Family Members in Time With Google Maps Street View Images
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com