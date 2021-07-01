Technology News
  Mi, Redmi TVs See Price Hike in India Starting Today Due to Supply Chain Shortages

Mi, Redmi TVs See Price Hike in India Starting Today Due to Supply Chain Shortages

However, Xiaomi has not yet provided which of its smart TV models would exactly receive the increased pricing.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 1 July 2021 18:29 IST
Mi, Redmi TVs See Price Hike in India Starting Today Due to Supply Chain Shortages

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi increased some of its Mi TV prices earlier this year as well

Highlights
  • Xiaomi is increasing its Mi TV and Redmi TV prices by 3–6 percent
  • Global supply chain shortages are claimed to be the reason for the change
  • Some Mi TV and Redmi TV models are already available with hiked prices

Mi and Redmi TV models in India are receiving an increase in their prices starting today (July 1), Xiaomi has announced. Citing global supply chain shortages, the Chinese company stated that the price hike would be between 3–6 percent. The latest move does not bring any changes to the pricing of Xiaomi smartphones. However, the company recently hiked some of its popular smartphone prices in the country. Xiaomi rivals including Realme and Vivo also increased the pricing of some of their smartphones in the recent past.

A Xiaomi spokesperson told Gadgets 360 that the company witnessed shortages across the supply chain in the last one year that resulted in a “constant upward movement” in the pricing of the components used in smartphones, smart TV, and other electronics (including chipsets, display panels, display driver, back panels, and battery).

“This, coupled with an unprecedented increase in shipping charges has had an effect on almost all the technology players including us,” the spokesperson said in a prepared statement. “While we have tried to absorb the increasing costs, some of our products have witnessed a price hike. We also foresee an inevitable increase of 3–6 percent in prices of our smart TVs from July 1 onwards.”

It is currently unclear which Mi and Redmi TV models are receiving an increased pricing. The company has also not provided any details on the exact amount of price hike the customers would get due to the change.

Having said that, 91Mobiles reports that there are at least 10 models in the Mi TV and Redmi TV series that have already received increased prices in the country. The price hike is between Rs. 500–2,000, depending on the model.

The Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 32-inch has received the Rs. 500 price hike, while the pricing of the Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 43-inch, Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 40-inch, Mi TV 4X 43-inch, and the Redmi TV 65-inch has been increased by Rs. 1,000. In contrast, the Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 43-inch, Mi TV 4X 55-inch, Redmi TV 50-inch, Redmi TV 55-inch, and the Mi TV QLED 55-inch have received a hike of Rs. 2,000. The change in the prices is currently reflecting on the Mi.com site.

Earlier this year, Xiaomi increased the pricing of its Mi TV 4A Pro, Mi TV 4X, and Mi TV Horizon Edition models by up to Rs. 3,000. Eshwar Nilakantan, Category Lead for Mi TV at Xiaomi India, at that time told Gadgets 360 that the hike was mainly due to the increase in the prices of open-cell panels used by global TV manufacturers.

Xiaomi also last month increased the pricing of the Redmi Note 10 by Rs. 500 that further soared by Rs. 500. Similar to Xiaomi, Realme also recently hiked the price of its models including the Realme C25s. Vivo also a couple of weeks back increased the pricing of Vivo Y1s and Vivo Y12s.

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Mi 43 Inch HD TV (4A Horizon Edition)

Mi 43 Inch HD TV (4A Horizon Edition)

  • Design
  • Performance
  • Value for Money
  • Software
  • Features
  • Good
  • Looks good, plenty of ports 
  • Stable software with all key apps supported 
  • Decent, reliable picture performance 
  • Sharp and detailed across resolutions
  • Bad
  • Remote is too minimalist, batteries not included 
  • Sluggish UI performance 
  • Dull colours
Read detailed Mi 43 Inch HD TV (4A Horizon Edition) review
Display 43.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 960.3mm x 561mm x 215.2mm
Resolution Standard Full-HD
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
Mi QLED TV 4K 55-inch (L55M6)

Mi QLED TV 4K 55-inch (L55M6)

  • Design
  • Performance
  • Value for Money
  • Software
  • Features
  • Good
  • Looks and feels relatively premium 
  • HDMI 2.1, eARC, Auto Low-Latency Mode, 4K@60Hz 
  • Dolby Vision HDR 
  • Good performance with all kinds of content across resolutions 
  • Excellent software
  • Bad
  • Some issues with motion 
  • Average black levels 
  • Batteries for the remote not included
Read detailed Mi QLED TV 4K 55-inch (L55M6) review
Display 55.00-inch
Screen Type QLED
Resolution Standard Ultra-HD
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
Further reading: Mi TV Price in India, Redmi TV price in India, Redmi TV, Mi TV, Xiaomi, Mi, Redmi
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Google Faces Administrative Case in Russia for Breaching Personal Data Law

Mi, Redmi TVs See Price Hike in India Starting Today Due to Supply Chain Shortages
