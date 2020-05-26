Mi TV Pro 32-inch E32S is Xiaomi's latest smart TV in China, and it is available to purchase in the home country. As the name suggests, the smart TV features a 32-inch display and the device is the latest addition to the company's Mi TV Pro series. The smart TV is also equipped with a quad-core processor paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The Mi TV Pro E32S features a bezel-less design and a full-HD resolution. At the moment, it is unclear whether the Mi TV Pro 32-inch E32S would be launched in India.

Mi TV Pro 32-inch E32S price

The Mi TV Pro 32-inch E32S carries the model number Xiaomi L32M6-ES and the smart TV is priced at CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 9,500). Currently, the latest Mi TV Pro is available in China and can be purchased in Black colour option via Mi Store China site and official e-retailer, JD.com.

Xiaomi has recently launched another smart TV, the Mi TV E43K in China for CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 11,700).

Mi TV Pro 32-inch E32S specifications

The Mi TV Pro 32-inch E32S packs a full-HD (1,080x1,920 pixels) display with 60Hz refresh rate and bezel-less design. The Mi TV runs Android TV along with Xiaomi's PatchWall on top. It is powered by a quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor, coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The smart TV carries the inbuilt XiaoAI voice assistant and is bundled with a 12-key Bluetooth remote control that supports voice control. The Bluetooth remote control is included in the package.

Additionally, the Mi TV Pro 32-inch E32S has two 6W speakers as well as Bluetooth v4.0, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, and DTS decoder. Other connectivity options include two HDMI ports, a USB port, AV input, S/PDiF ports and an antenna port. Lastly, the Mi TV Pro 32-inch E32S measures 427.46x721.2x82.15mm and weighs 3.77kg with the stand.

