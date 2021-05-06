Technology News
Mi TV P1 Series With 32-Inch, 43-Inch, 50-Inch, 55-Inch Models Running Android TV Launched

Mi TV P1 series has three 4K models and one HD-ready model. The 4K models come with Android TV 10.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 6 May 2021 11:42 IST
Mi TV P1 Series With 32-Inch, 43-Inch, 50-Inch, 55-Inch Models Running Android TV Launched

Mi TV P1 series has slim bezels all around

Highlights
  • Mi TV P1 series has three 4K models that support Dolby Vision
  • Mi TV P1 series price reportedly starts at EUR 279
  • Xiaomi has not shared details on international availability as of yet

Mi TV P1 series has been unveiled by Xiaomi in Italy and it comes in four screen sizes — 32-inch, 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch. The Mi TV P1 series runs on Android TV and its models have mostly the same features except the difference in screen sizes. The starting 32-inch model, however, has slightly different specifications compared to the rest of the series. Mi TV P1 Android TV series offers a standard 60Hz refresh rate on its models, along with access to Google Play store and built-in Chromecast. The TV models are powered by MediaTek SoCs and come with slim bezels on all sides.

Mi TV P1 series price, availability

Mi TV P1 series starts at EUR 279 (roughly Rs. 24,800) for the 32-inch model and the 43-inch model costs EUR 449 (roughly Rs. 39,900). Pricing for these models have been shared by a local online publication, Italy 24 News. The 50-inch model costs EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 53,200) and the 55-inch model costs EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 57,600), as per the listings on the official Xiaomi Italy website.

The publication says that the 43-inch and 55-inch models will go on sale in Italy from May 21. As of now, Xiaomi has not shared any information on the availability of the Mi TV P1 series models in India and other global markets.

Mi TV P1 series specifications

The Mi TV P1 series, as mentioned earlier, has 32-inch, 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch models. According to the Italian publication, the specifications for the all models are pretty much except for the lower-end 32-inch model having some key differences. The 32-inch TV runs on Android TV 9 while the other models run on Android TV 10. The 32-inch model comes with an HD-ready (1,366x768 pixels) panel while the other three models feature 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) panels. All models have a standard 60Hz refresh rate and a 178-degree viewing angle.

Under the hood, the Mi TV P1 series 4K models are powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT9611 SoC with a Mali G52 MP2 GPU. They have 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. The 4K models boat of 88 percent coverage of NTSC colour gamut and 94 percent DCI-P3. They support Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HLG. For audio, the Mi TV P1 series comes with two 10W speakers supporting Dolby Audio and DTS-HD. For connectivity, the 4K models get dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, one Ethernet port, an Optical Digital Audio out port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi Mi TV P1 32-inch

Xiaomi Mi TV P1 32-inch

Display 32.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Resolution Standard HD-Ready
OS Android Based
Smart TV Yes
Mi TV P1 series, Mi TV P1 series price, Mi TV P1 series specifications, Mi TV P1 32, Mi TV P1 43, Mi TV P1 50, Mi TV P1 55, Xiaomi
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Mi TV P1 Series With 32-Inch, 43-Inch, 50-Inch, 55-Inch Models Running Android TV Launched
