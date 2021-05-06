Mi TV P1 series has been unveiled by Xiaomi in Italy and it comes in four screen sizes — 32-inch, 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch. The Mi TV P1 series runs on Android TV and its models have mostly the same features except the difference in screen sizes. The starting 32-inch model, however, has slightly different specifications compared to the rest of the series. Mi TV P1 Android TV series offers a standard 60Hz refresh rate on its models, along with access to Google Play store and built-in Chromecast. The TV models are powered by MediaTek SoCs and come with slim bezels on all sides.

Mi TV P1 series price, availability

Mi TV P1 series starts at EUR 279 (roughly Rs. 24,800) for the 32-inch model and the 43-inch model costs EUR 449 (roughly Rs. 39,900). Pricing for these models have been shared by a local online publication, Italy 24 News. The 50-inch model costs EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 53,200) and the 55-inch model costs EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 57,600), as per the listings on the official Xiaomi Italy website.

The publication says that the 43-inch and 55-inch models will go on sale in Italy from May 21. As of now, Xiaomi has not shared any information on the availability of the Mi TV P1 series models in India and other global markets.

Mi TV P1 series specifications

The Mi TV P1 series, as mentioned earlier, has 32-inch, 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch models. According to the Italian publication, the specifications for the all models are pretty much except for the lower-end 32-inch model having some key differences. The 32-inch TV runs on Android TV 9 while the other models run on Android TV 10. The 32-inch model comes with an HD-ready (1,366x768 pixels) panel while the other three models feature 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) panels. All models have a standard 60Hz refresh rate and a 178-degree viewing angle.

Under the hood, the Mi TV P1 series 4K models are powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT9611 SoC with a Mali G52 MP2 GPU. They have 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. The 4K models boat of 88 percent coverage of NTSC colour gamut and 94 percent DCI-P3. They support Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HLG. For audio, the Mi TV P1 series comes with two 10W speakers supporting Dolby Audio and DTS-HD. For connectivity, the 4K models get dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, one Ethernet port, an Optical Digital Audio out port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

