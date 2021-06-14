Technology News
Xiaomi Teases to Launch a New Mi TV, Tipped to Come With OLED Display

Xiaomi is tipped to start exploring ways to bring mini-LED and OLED TVs at compelling prices over time.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 14 June 2021 17:28 IST
Xiaomi Teases to Launch a New Mi TV, Tipped to Come With OLED Display

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Mi TV lineup may get a new OLED TV in the coming days

Highlights
  • Xiaomi’s Mi TV General Manager has teased the new Mi TV launch
  • Mi TV Lux debuted last month with an OLED display
  • Xiaomi has not yet revealed the exact launch date of its new TV launch

Xiaomi has teased the launch of a new Mi TV model with an OLED display. The company has started teasing its Mi TV launch on Weibo. It has not provided any concrete details about the new model, but a tipster suggested that it could be the company's next-generation OLED TV. Xiaomi introduced its Mi TV Lux series in July last year with OLED displays. Traditionally, Xiaomi uses LED panels on its Mi TV range, which do not provide as high contrast ratio and vivid colours that users get through an OLED panel but are typically much more affordable.

A Mi TV General Manager on Weibo shared an image showing two different TV sets. The executive asks his followers to find out the new model. It appears to be a marketing tactic to tease the launch of the new Mi TV.

The teaser does not provide any clear details about what Xiaomi has next in its smart TV portfolio. But nonetheless, the new Mi TV is tipped to come with an OLED display. The tipster also suggested that Xiaomi could start exploring ways to bring mini-LED and OLED TVs at compelling prices over time.

Last year, Xiaomi brought the Mi TV Lux 65-inch 4K OLED TV to the Chinese market with a price tag of CNY 12,999 (roughly Rs. 1,48,800). The company also introduced the Mi TV Lux Transparent Edition in August with a 55-inch OLED display at CNY 49,999 (roughly Rs. 5,72,300).

It is currently unclear whether Xiaomi would be able to bring its new OLED Mi TV at a cheaper price over what it offered last year. The company has also not provided any details about when exactly it is planning to launch the new model.

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
