Xiaomi Launches New Slim-Frame Mi TVs in China, Sizes Range From 32 to 65 Inches

| Updated: 23 April 2019 13:33 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo

The new range of TVs has only been launched in China for now

Highlights

Xiaomi has launched a new Mi TV range in China

The range features a new slim-frame design

Xiaomi’s range of Mi TVs in India start at Rs. 12,999

Xiaomi last year launched the Mi TV range in India, which has since become one of the most successful affordable TV ranges in the country. Although the first product to launch was the Mi TV 4 with a 55-inch 4K screen and smart connectivity, the company has since launched more affordable products as well. The company has now revealed its latest products in China, a new range of Mi TVs with a slim-frame design. The new TVs range in size from 32 inches to 65 inches.

The new TV range has been teased on Chinese social media portal Weibo by Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun. The range has been teased for its slim frame and full-screen design, which is similar to the design language on the Xiaomi Mi MIX range of smartphones. The post explains that this is possible because of a new design that has the screen outside the frame, rather than encased within it.

The post also teases the pricing of the range, with the 32-inch TV expected to retail at CNY 1,099 (approximately Rs. 11,400) in China. Other sizes for the new range include 43-inch at CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs. 20,700), 55-inch at CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs. 31,100), and 65-inch at CNY 3,999 (approximately Rs. 41,500). The 32-inch variant has an HD resolution, the 43-inch variant has a full-HD resolution, while the 55-inch and 65-inch variants have 4K resolutions with HDR support.

All of the TVs are smart TVs, with Xiaomi's Patchwall OS interface. They also have Dolby Audio and DTS HD tuning for sound. Xiaomi this year launched a new range of ‘Pro' TVs in India, along with the Rs. 4,999 Xiaomi Mi Soundbar, which is one of the most affordable speakers of its kind in the country.

Redmi Note 6 Pro
