Mi TV Master Supreme Commemorative Edition With 8K Resolution, 5G Support to Launch on September 28

Mi TV Master "Supreme Commemorative Edition" (translated) will use Mini-LED technology.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 23 September 2020 18:33 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Xiaomi TV

Mi TV Master "Supreme Commemorative Edition" (translated) launch has been teased by Xiaomi for September 28 in China. The development was shared on Chinese micro blogging website, Weibo. Xiaomi has not shared most of the specifications for the TV, but the poster mentions 8K resolution and 5G connectivity. There is no information on the size of the television or its pricing as of now, however, a separate post on the website shows this TV will use Mini-LED technology. Xiaomi previously launched the Mi TV Master 65-inch 4K OLED in China that has not made its way to India till now.

According to this Weibo post by one of Xiaomi's official accounts, the Mi TV Master "Supreme Commemorative Edition" will be unveiled in the country on September 28. The poster reveals that this TV will come with 8K resolution and 5G support.

In a separate post on Weibo, Xiaomi shared that the Mi TV Master "Supreme Commemorative Edition" (translated) will come with Mini-LED technology. It is a relatively new flat-panel display technology that can deliver better contrast ratios and deeper blacks compared to LCD panels.

As of now, this is all the information Xiaomi has provided and more can be expected in the coming days leading up to the launch next week. The Chinese company states this TV will set a benchmark for ultra-high-end TVs for the next five years. This suggests that it will feature high end specifications, possibly a higher refresh rate than 60Hz, HDMI 2.1 ports, slim bezels, and more.

Back in July, Xiaomi launched the Mi TV Master 65-inch 4K OLED in China that boasts of top-end features like high colour accuracy, slim bezels, 120Hz refresh rate, and a 9-unit speaker system with support for Dolby Atmos. It is priced at CNY 12,999 (roughly Rs. 1.40 lakh) in the country and has not made its way to the Indian market yet.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Further reading: Xiaomi, Mi TV Master, Mi TV Master Supreme Commemorative Edition
