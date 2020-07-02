Xiaomi has launched its Mi TV Master 65-inch 4K OLED smart TV in China. It boasts of top-end features like high colour accuracy, slim bezels, high refresh rate, and more. The Mi TV Master 65-inch 4K OLED is powered by a quad core processor and comes with smart connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. It also boasts of a 9-unit speaker system with support for Dolby Atmos. The Mi TV Master 65-inch 4K OLED comes in a black back panel with wall mounting support.

Mi TV Master 65-inch 4K OLED price

The Mi TV Master 65-inch 4K OLED comes in a 65-inch screen size and costs CNY 12,999 (roughly Rs. 1.37 lakh). It is listed on the Xiaomi China website and will go on its first sale tomorrow, July 3. As of now, the company has not shared details on international pricing or availability for the Mi TV Master.

Mi TV Master 65-inch 4K OLED specifications

At 65 inches, the Mi TV Master comes with a 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and support for Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) between 40Hz and 120Hz. Xiaomi says the TV has a 1ms instantaneous response time. It comes with 178-degree viewing angles, support for 98.5 percent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, and a 1000000:1 contrast ratio. There is support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+. The Mi TV Master is powered by a quad-core MediaTek Cortex A73 CPU that is accompanied by the Mali-G52 MC1 GPU. The TV has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard memory.

The audio is handled by a nine unit speaker system that delivers a total output of 65W. It has support for Dolby Atmos with its tweeter + full frequency units + subwoofer arrangement. For connectivity, the Mi TV Master comes with dual-band Wi-Fi, Buetooth v5.0, Infrared, three HDMI ports, an AV port, two USB ports, an Ethernet port, and an optical fibre port. It runs MIUI for TV that comes with some built-in apps and support for Xiaomi's app store. Additionally, it supports intelligent control of Xiaomi AIoT ecosystem devices as well.

The Mi TV Master 65-inch 4K OLED supports wall mounting and measures 835.5x1448.7mm and weighs 31.7kg without the meta base. With the base, the weight goes up to 36.7kg.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.