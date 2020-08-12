Mi TV Lux Transparent Edition has been announced by Xiaomi for the Chinese market. Xiaomi is calling it the world's first mass-produced transparent TV that is a mixture of “cutting-edge display technology and exquisite industrial design.” It comes with a full-HD OLED panel with high refresh rate and colour accuracy. The Mi TV Lux Transparent Edition has narrow bezels on the top and sides but a large chin that sits on top of a circular base that houses the electronics and speakers.

Mi TV Lux Transparent Edition price

The Mi TV Lux Transparent Edition is priced at CNY 49,999 (roughly Rs. 5.37 lacs). It is up for pre-orders on Mi.com and will go on sale in China starting August 16. As of now, there is no information on international availability.

Mi TV Lux Transparent Edition specifications, features

The Mi TV Lux Transparent Edition features a 55-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) transparent OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and MEMC motion compensation. It has a 150,000:1 static contrast ratio and a 10-bit panel. The Mi TV Lux Transparent Edition boasts of 93 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and 1ms response time. The TV is powered by the quad-core Cortex-A73 CPU and Mali-G52 MC1 GPU with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The audio is handled by two 8W speakers with Dolby Atmos support, along with Dolby Digital Plus and DTS-HD.

For connectivity, the Mi TV Lux Transparent Edition comes with dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, an AV port, and an Ethernet port. It runs on MIUI designed for TVs and has a built–in app store. In terms of dimensions, it measures 750x1227.50mm without the base while the height of the TV increases to 823.11mm with the base. The overall weight of the Mi TV Lux Transparent Edition is 24.96kg. It is just 5.7mm thick.

Being a transparent TV, it has no backlight and makes it feel like the image is floating. The bezels on the two sides and the top are fairly narrow but the chin is relatively huge. It rests on a circular base that houses the main processing unit and also acts as the speaker. On the back of this base are all the ports allowing for easier cable management. The Mi TV Lux Transparent Edition also allows access to the Xiaomi AIoT ecosystem, and is compatible with Airplay and Miracast.

“For Xiaomi, it [Mi TV Lux Transparent Edition] is also a major exploration of future TV forms,” Xiaomi said in a statement. “When Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition is turned off, it looks like a mere glass display. The pictures it displays seem to be floating in the air, merging the virtual and the real to bring an unprecedented visual experience.”

