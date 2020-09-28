Mi TV Lux 82-Inch, Mi TV Lux 82-Inch Pro Televisions With MEMC Technology Launched

Xiaomi Mi TV Lux 82-inch and Mi TV Lux 8K 82-inch Pro models have been introduced in China. The two new TV models offer MEMC motion compensation technology and Dolby Vision support. Both the TV sets have an OLED display panel but support 4K and 8K resolutions, respectively. Mi TV Lux 82-inch Pro model offers 2000 nits peak brightness, whereas the Mi TV Lux 82-inch maxes at 1000nits brightness. The premium model offers 256GB of storage, whereas the 4K model offers 64GB of storage only.

Mi TV Lux 4K 82-inch, Mi TV Lux 8K 82-inch Pro price

The new Mi TV Lux 4K 82-inch is priced at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,08,000) whereas the Mi TV Lux Ultra 8K 82-inch is priced at CNY 49,999 (roughly Rs. 5,41,000). The 4K Mi TV model will be up for grabs in China from today, whereas the Mi TV Lux Ultra 8K 82-inch model will go on sale from October 21.

Mi TV Lux 4K 82-inch specifications

Starting with the 4K model, the Mi TV Lux 4K has an 82-inch 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) OLED display with 178 degree viewing angle and 1,000nits peak brightness, segmented backlit display, and DCI-P3 93 percent color gamut. It support MEMC motion compensation technology, Dolby Vision, and has a response time of 6.5 milliseconds. The 4K model is powered by the MediaTek MT9650 quad-core processor with Mali-G52 MC1 GPU paired with 4GB of RAM. Internal storage is at 64GB.

Mi TV Lux 4K offers 1,000nits peak brightness

The TV runs on MIUI for TV system, supports Dolby Audio, and has six-unit speakers in total. Other features include automatic low latency mode (ALLM) and variable refresh rate (VRR). Connectivity option include dual frequency Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and an IR Blaster. There are three HDMI ports, one AV port, two USB ports, one Ethernet port, one optical fiber port, and four mic.

Mi TV Lux 82-inch Pro specifications

The premium Mi TV Lux Pro features an 82-inch (7,680×4,320 pixels) 8K OLED display with 2000 nits peak brightness, MEMC, mini LED 960 segmented backlight system, Quantum Dot technology, support DCI-P3 98 percent color gamut, and Dolby Vision support. It is powered by the Novatek 72685 quad-core processor paired with Mali-G51 GPU and 4GB RAM. Internal storage is at 256GB. The 8K model runs on MIUI for TV system, supports Dolby Audio, and has eight-unit speakers. Other features include automatic low latency mode (ALLM), DC dimming, and variable refresh rate (VRR). Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, one Gigabyte Ethernet port, one optical fiber port, one 5G SIM slot, and more. Mi TV LUX 82'-inch Pro also comes with an in-box NFC remote control that allows users to cast video from their smartphones by merely touching it with their handset.

