Xiaomi is teasing the arrival of Jio Cinema on its Mi TV series. The Chinese manufacturer has not mentioned when this app will be available on its PatchWall UI, but now that it has started teasing its arrival, the announcement should be made soon. The OTT app offers Disney content, and thereby is home to movies like Toy Story 3, The Lion King, The Jungle Book, and others. It also offers support in different regional languages, and comes with features like MyDownloads, Auto Play TV services, and more. Separately, TCL has also announced it will integrate Jio Cinema app on its Smart TV portfolio.

The Mi TV India handle of Xiaomi took to Twitter to announce that the Jio Cinema app is coming to Mi TVs. The teaser shows the Jio Cinema app logo displaying on an Mi TV, pretty much confirming its imminent arrival. Xiaomi hasn't yet revealed the launch timeline for this app's arrival. It is also unclear whether all TV models are slated to get this app, or only selected ones. Of course, now that the teasers are rolling out, rollout details should be announced soon.

The Jio Cinema app should arrive with a new PatchWall update. Apart from offering Disney content, Jio Cinema app is home to big movie titles like Andhadhun, Luka Chuppi, Bazaar, Pihu, Stree, It also offers AltBalaji content like Baarish, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai, and Karle Tu Bhi Mohabbat. Jio Cinema offers support in different languages like Hindi, English, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, Gujarati, Punjabi, and Bhojpuri as well.

As mentioned, TCL has also announced that it will integrate the Jio Cinema app on its Google-certified Smart TVs. Commenting on the association, TCL India Managing Director, Mike Chen said in a statement, “We are glad to announce our association with Jio Cinema, one of India's frontrunners in offering enthralling on-demand content solutions. At TCL, we are driven to provide the most immersive and integrated entertainment solutions to our customers and are affirmative that the users will appreciate extensive collection of movies and shows by Jio Cinema now available on the Smart TVs by TCL.”