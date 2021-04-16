Technology News
Mi TV EA 2022 Range With Metal Unibody Design Launched in Seven Sizes

Mi TV EA 2022 series has a standard screen refresh rate of 60Hz.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 16 April 2021 18:48 IST
Mi TV EA 2022 range is priced starting at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,400)

Highlights
  • Mi TV EA 2022 range will be up for pre-orders in China on April 18
  • The TV models come with an LED-backlit LCD panel
  • Mi TV EA 2022 series includes sizes from 32-inch to 75-inch

Mi TV EA 2022 series has been launched in China by Xiaomi. The range includes TVs in seven sizes – 32-inch, 40-inch, 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch. The design of all the TV models is the same with really thin bezels, but their features and specifications differ. The Mi TV EA 2022 range features a metal unibody design and LED-backlit LCD panels. The new Mi TV range has a 178-degree viewing angle and a screen refresh rate of 60Hz.

Mi TV EA 2022 range price, availability

Xiaomi Mi TV EA32 2022 is priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,400), Mi TV EA40 2022 is priced at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 15,900), Mi TV EA43 2022 is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,100), Mi TV EA50 2022 is priced at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,300), Mi TV EA65 2022 is priced at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 36,500), and Mi TV EA75 2022 is priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 57,000).

The entire Mi TV 3A range, except for the 75-inch model, will be up for pre-orders on April 18 in China. Sale will begin on April 25.

Mi TV EA 2022 range specifications

The Mi TV EA, as reported by Gizmochina, features a standard 60Hz refresh rate and a 178-degree viewing angle. The TV range has a metal unibody design and an LED-backlit display panel. The models run on MIUI for TV 3.0 OS and have single-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for connectivity. Ports include two HMDI ports, two USB ports, one AV, one Ethernet, one S/ PDIF, and one ATV/ DTMB slot.

The Mi TV EA32 2022 has a HD-ready (1,366x768 pixels) display. The Mi TV EA40 2022 and the Mi TV EA43 2022, on the other hand, feature full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixel) displays. All the other TV sets, i.e., the Mi TV EA50 2022, the Mi TV EA55 2022, the Mi TV EA65 2022, and the Mi TV EA75 2022 feature 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) displays. The TV models with HD and full-HD displays are powered by Amlogic 64-bit dual-core chipsets paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The 4K models are powered by Amlogic 64-bit quad-core SoCs paired with 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.

Furthermore, the Mi TV EA range HD and full-HD models feature two 8 (16W) DTS-HD speakers, whereas the 4K models come with two 10 (10W) DTS-HD speakers. The 4K models support far-field microphones for hands-free voice control. All the models come with a Bluetooth voice remote.

Further reading: Mi TV EA 2022 Range, Mi TV EA 2022 Range Price, Mi TV EA 2022 Range Specifications, Mi TV, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
