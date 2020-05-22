Technology News
  Xiaomi Mi TV E43K With Bezel Less Design, 43 Inch Full HD Screen Launched

Xiaomi Mi TV E43K With Bezel-Less Design, 43-Inch Full-HD Screen Launched

Xiaomi Mi TV E43K price is set at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 11,700) and it is now on sale in China.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 22 May 2020 15:48 IST
Xiaomi Mi TV E43K With Bezel-Less Design, 43-Inch Full-HD Screen Launched

Xiaomi Mi TV E43K has a 60Hz refresh rate screen

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Mi TV E43K features a 1080p screen
  • It has two 8W speakers with DTS 2.0
  • Xiaomi Mi TV E43K is powered by the dual-core processor

Xiaomi has launched the new Mi TV E43K in China, adding to its E series of smart TV models. The Mi TV E43K, as the name suggests, features a 43-inch display and follows the company's budget friendly approach to electronics. It comes with Xiaomi's PatchWall interface that gives easy access to all sorts of content at one place. It has a bezel-less design and a full-HD resolution. There is no Bluetooth connectivity in the Mi TV E43K, unlike other smart TVs by the company.

Mi TV E43K price

The Mi TV E43K by Xiaomi has been launched with a price tag of CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 11,700). It is now available for purchase in China through Xiaomiyoupin. The company has not shared details about international availability as of yet.

Mi TV E43K specifications

The Mi TV E43K packs a full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display with 60Hz refresh rate and 178 degree viewing angles. The TV is powered by the dual-core processor with 1.4GHz clock speed and a Mali-450 MP2 GPU. It has 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. It comes with Wi-Fi connectivity and infrared. There is no Bluetooth present on the Mi TV E43K that means the remote works through infrared.

For connectivity, the Mi TV E43K offers two HDMI ports and one of them supports HDMI ARC (High Definition Multimedia Interface Audio Return Channel). You also get an AV port, two USB ports, and an Ethernet port. For audio, the TV features two 8W speakers with DTS 2.0. It runs on PatchWall interface that brings all content in one place a more convenient entertainment experience. It comes with several pre-installed apps and access to the Mi app store as well. Further, the Mi TV E43K is compatible with Airplay and Miracast.

 

It measures 969.59x556.9mm and weighs 6.31kg without the stand. With the stand installed, the weight is 6.42kg.

Comment
