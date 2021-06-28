Technology News
  Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition, Mi TV ES 2022 With Multi Zone Backlight System Launched

Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition, Mi TV ES 2022 With Multi-Zone Backlight System Launched

Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition has a 3D LUT film industrial-grade colour correction technology and is powered by the MediaTek MT9950 chipset.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 28 June 2021 16:39 IST
Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition, Mi TV ES 2022 With Multi-Zone Backlight System Launched

Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition has 120Hz refresh rate and a 48-megapixel dual AI camera

Highlights
  • Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition comes in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch sizes
  • Mi TV ES 2022 has also launched in the same size options
  • Both smart TVs will be available starting July 9

Xiaomi has launched Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition and Mi TV ES 2022 smart TVs in China. The two TV sets come with different set of features, with the former looking to compete with high-end models. Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition is powered by the MediaTek MT9950 chipset and is equipped with a 3D LUT film industrial-grade colour correction technology. It also has a dual camera setup at the front that comprises a 48-megapixel main camera. Mi TV ES 2022, on the other hand, is powered by the MediaTek MT9638 chip and houses a two-channel 12.5W four-unit speaker system. Both the TVs feature multi-zone backlight system for better brightness, contrast, and picture quality.

Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition, Mi TV ES 2022 price, availability

The new Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition is priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 68,900) for the 55-inch model, CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 91,900) for the 65-inch model, and CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,14,800) for the 75-inch model.

Mi TV ES 2022, on the other hand, is priced at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 39,000) for the 55-inch option, CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 50,500) for the 65-inch model, and CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 68,900) for the 75-inch option. Both the smart TVs will officially be released on July 9. Pre-orders have already begun on Mi.com.

Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition specifications

Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition has a thin and light design. The TV is powered by the MediaTek MT9950 chipset, paired with 4.5GB of RAM and 64GB storage. It features a 4K QLED screen with 1,200 nits brightness, 97 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, and 10.7 billion colours. It sports a 3D LUT film industrial grade colour correction technology and has a high refresh rate of 120Hz. Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition supports IMAX Enhanced video and offers 120Hz MEMC as well. It is equipped with a 100W audio system and has a dual AI camera with 48-megapixel main sensor.

Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition has a full metal body, ultra-thin bezels, HDMI 2.1 + VRR support for gamers, and Dolby Vision support as well. Xiaomi says that the 55-inch model has 100 backlight partitions, 65-inch model has 224 backlight partitions, and the 75-inch model has 255 partitions. This enables better brightness, contrast, and picture quality.

Mi TV ES 2022 specifications

Mi TV ES 2022 also has a multi-zone backlight partition system, just like Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition. The 55-inch model has 32 partitions, 65-inch model has 45 partitions, and 75-inch model has 60 partitions. The smart TV is powered by the MediaTek MT9638 chipset and the display supports HDR 10+ and covers 94 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. It supports MEMC technology and has a two-channel 12.5W four-unit speaker system with support for stereo playback. There's XiaoAI voice assistant support, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, and connectivity options include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5. Ports include 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, one AV port, one ATV/DTMB, and one S/PDIF input.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition, Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition Price, Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition Specifications, Mi TV ES 2022, Mi TV ES 2022 Price, Mi TV ES 2022 Specifications, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Mi Notebook Pro X Teased to Launch on June 30 With 45W Intel 11th Gen CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU
Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition, Mi TV ES 2022 With Multi-Zone Backlight System Launched
