Xiaomi has launched Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition and Mi TV ES 2022 smart TVs in China. The two TV sets come with different set of features, with the former looking to compete with high-end models. Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition is powered by the MediaTek MT9950 chipset and is equipped with a 3D LUT film industrial-grade colour correction technology. It also has a dual camera setup at the front that comprises a 48-megapixel main camera. Mi TV ES 2022, on the other hand, is powered by the MediaTek MT9638 chip and houses a two-channel 12.5W four-unit speaker system. Both the TVs feature multi-zone backlight system for better brightness, contrast, and picture quality.
The new Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition is priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 68,900) for the 55-inch model, CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 91,900) for the 65-inch model, and CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,14,800) for the 75-inch model.
Mi TV ES 2022, on the other hand, is priced at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 39,000) for the 55-inch option, CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 50,500) for the 65-inch model, and CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 68,900) for the 75-inch option. Both the smart TVs will officially be released on July 9. Pre-orders have already begun on Mi.com.
Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition has a thin and light design. The TV is powered by the MediaTek MT9950 chipset, paired with 4.5GB of RAM and 64GB storage. It features a 4K QLED screen with 1,200 nits brightness, 97 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, and 10.7 billion colours. It sports a 3D LUT film industrial grade colour correction technology and has a high refresh rate of 120Hz. Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition supports IMAX Enhanced video and offers 120Hz MEMC as well. It is equipped with a 100W audio system and has a dual AI camera with 48-megapixel main sensor.
Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition has a full metal body, ultra-thin bezels, HDMI 2.1 + VRR support for gamers, and Dolby Vision support as well. Xiaomi says that the 55-inch model has 100 backlight partitions, 65-inch model has 224 backlight partitions, and the 75-inch model has 255 partitions. This enables better brightness, contrast, and picture quality.
Mi TV ES 2022 specifications
Mi TV ES 2022 also has a multi-zone backlight partition system, just like Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition. The 55-inch model has 32 partitions, 65-inch model has 45 partitions, and 75-inch model has 60 partitions. The smart TV is powered by the MediaTek MT9638 chipset and the display supports HDR 10+ and covers 94 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. It supports MEMC technology and has a two-channel 12.5W four-unit speaker system with support for stereo playback. There's XiaoAI voice assistant support, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, and connectivity options include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5. Ports include 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, one AV port, one ATV/DTMB, and one S/PDIF input.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement