Xiaomi has launched Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition and Mi TV ES 2022 smart TVs in China. The two TV sets come with different set of features, with the former looking to compete with high-end models. Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition is powered by the MediaTek MT9950 chipset and is equipped with a 3D LUT film industrial-grade colour correction technology. It also has a dual camera setup at the front that comprises a 48-megapixel main camera. Mi TV ES 2022, on the other hand, is powered by the MediaTek MT9638 chip and houses a two-channel 12.5W four-unit speaker system. Both the TVs feature multi-zone backlight system for better brightness, contrast, and picture quality.

Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition, Mi TV ES 2022 price, availability

The new Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition is priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 68,900) for the 55-inch model, CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 91,900) for the 65-inch model, and CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,14,800) for the 75-inch model.

Mi TV ES 2022, on the other hand, is priced at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 39,000) for the 55-inch option, CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 50,500) for the 65-inch model, and CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 68,900) for the 75-inch option. Both the smart TVs will officially be released on July 9. Pre-orders have already begun on Mi.com.

Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition specifications

Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition has a thin and light design. The TV is powered by the MediaTek MT9950 chipset, paired with 4.5GB of RAM and 64GB storage. It features a 4K QLED screen with 1,200 nits brightness, 97 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, and 10.7 billion colours. It sports a 3D LUT film industrial grade colour correction technology and has a high refresh rate of 120Hz. Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition supports IMAX Enhanced video and offers 120Hz MEMC as well. It is equipped with a 100W audio system and has a dual AI camera with 48-megapixel main sensor.

Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition has a full metal body, ultra-thin bezels, HDMI 2.1 + VRR support for gamers, and Dolby Vision support as well. Xiaomi says that the 55-inch model has 100 backlight partitions, 65-inch model has 224 backlight partitions, and the 75-inch model has 255 partitions. This enables better brightness, contrast, and picture quality.

Mi TV ES 2022 specifications

Mi TV ES 2022 also has a multi-zone backlight partition system, just like Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition. The 55-inch model has 32 partitions, 65-inch model has 45 partitions, and 75-inch model has 60 partitions. The smart TV is powered by the MediaTek MT9638 chipset and the display supports HDR 10+ and covers 94 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. It supports MEMC technology and has a two-channel 12.5W four-unit speaker system with support for stereo playback. There's XiaoAI voice assistant support, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, and connectivity options include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5. Ports include 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, one AV port, one ATV/DTMB, and one S/PDIF input.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.