Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Mi TV 5X Range With Adaptive Brightness, PatchWall 4 Interface Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mi TV 5X Range With Adaptive Brightness, PatchWall 4 Interface Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mi TV 5X’s new PatchWall 4 interface brings IMDB ratings for content show on the homepage.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 26 August 2021 12:49 IST
Mi TV 5X Range With Adaptive Brightness, PatchWall 4 Interface Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mi TV 5X has launched alongside the Mi Band 6 at the event

Highlights
  • Mi TV 5X has a new generation of PatchWall 4 interface
  • Mi TV 5X comes with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support
  • Mi TV 5X has far-field mics for better Google Assistant service

Mi TV 5X was launched alongside the Mi Band 6 at the dedicated Xiaomi Smarter Living 2022 event on Thursday. The new television range is an upgrade to the Mi TV 4X range that was unveiled last year. The Mi TV 5X comes with 40W speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It integrates Adaptive Brightness that adjusts the brightness of the television according to the light in the home. The Mi TV 5X runs on PatchWall 4 interface, and far-field mics for easier access to Google Assistant. Xiaomi says it has sold 6 million smart TVs so far out of which one-third are from the 4K smart TV range.

Mi TV 5X price in India, sale

The new Mi TV 5X is priced in India at Rs. 31,999 for the 43-inch model, Rs. 41,999 for the 50-inch model, and Rs. 47,999 for the 55-inch model. Exact availability details and launch offers will be detailed soon. Mi TV 5X Series will be available across Mi.com, Flipkart.com, Mi Home, Mi Studio, and Croma, starting September 7 at 12pm (noon). Launch offers include up to Rs. 3,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank credit cards and EasyEMI conversions, apart from up to nine month no-cost EMI offers from leading banks and NBFCs.

Mi TV 5X specification and features

The Mi TV 5X features Vivid Picture Engine 2 for better saturation levels and sharper details. It has a photoelectric sensor that powers the Adaptive Brightness feature. This feature is able to understand the brightness in your home environment and adjust the brightness of the TV accordingly. The new Mi TV 5X boasts of up to 96.6 percent screen-to-body ratio, premium metallic bezels, one billion colour view, 4K resolution display, and has a Reality Flow MEMC engine for smoother visuals. It supports Dolby Vision, Hybrid Log Gamma, HDR 10, and HDR 10+ as well. The television is equipped with 40W stereo speakers (30W on the 43-inch model) with Dolby Atmos support. It comes in multiple sizes – 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch.

As mentioned, the new Mi TV 5X comes with a new generation of PatchWall 4 interface that is based on Android TV 10. It is redesigned to be lighter, faster, and more responsive. Xiaomi has also partnered with IMDb to show content from 30 streaming services with ratings from the leading entertainment guide and database to let users make a more informed choice. Collections from top IMDb titles will also be featured on the PatchWall homepage. PatchWall 4 also offers over 75 live channels for free and has universal search to show results of content from across OTT apps. It also has Kids Mode and Safe Search features. There's also access to Play Store and the Mi TV 5X comes with Chromecast built-in

Xiaomi says Mi TV 5X is equipped with far-field mics for better Google Assistant service. The TV supports three HDMI 2.1 ports, two USB ports, and has a built-in Auto Low Latency Mode for better gaming experience. It packs 2GB RAM and 16GB of storage along with other connectivity options to cover entertainment needs. It is powered by the 64-bit quad-core A55 CPU and Mali G52 MP2 GPU. 

Is Mi 11 Ultra the best phone you can buy at Rs. 70,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi TV 5X, Mi TV 5X Price in India, Mi TV 5X specifications, Mi TV, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Salesforce Says Will See Strong Cloud Demand Due to Hybrid Work, Beats Market Expectations for Q2 Earnings
PS5, PS5 Digital Edition August 26 India Restock Sold Out in Minutes, Technical Errors Abound

Related Stories

Mi TV 5X Range With Adaptive Brightness, PatchWall 4 Interface Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. HP Spectre x360 14 2-in-1 Laptop With 17-Hour Battery Launched in India
  2. Netflix Sets First Virtual Global Fan Event TUDUM for September 25
  3. OnePlus 9RT Price, Complete Specifications Have Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. WhatsApp Testing New Colour Scheme on Android
  5. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, 12 5G Bands Launched
  6. Mi NoteBook Ultra, Mi NoteBook Pro Laptops Launched in India: All Details
  7. WhatsApp May Soon Let Users Add Reactions to Their Messages
  8. Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Beats Avengers: Endgame Record
  9. iPhone 13 Face ID May Work With Masks, Foggy Glasses
  10. Mi TV 5X Series Launched in Three Sizes in India: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 13 Series May Cost More, to Mitigate Rise in Chip Production Costs: Report
  2. Huawei Nova Y60 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Mi Router 4A Gigabit Edition, Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro Launched in India
  4. Gamescom 2021 Brings Over 40 Game Reveals at Opening Night Live; Halo Infinite, Horizon Forbidden West Get Release Dates
  5. UK Pursuing Data Partnerships With US, Australia, South Korea, Others to Boost Trade Post Brexit
  6. Mi NoteBook Ultra, Mi NoteBook Pro Laptops With 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  7. Samsung Says It Can Remotely Disable Stolen TV Sets, Activates Function in South Africa
  8. New Drone Rules 2021: No Security Clearance Required for Registration; No Operation Licence Needed in India
  9. Man Shares Photo of 'Ever-Shrinking' Xbox Gamerpic Due to Advances in Tech, Xbox Engineering Lead Responds
  10. Yahoo Shuts Down News Sites in India Due to New FDI Rules That Limit Foreign Ownership of Media Houses
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com