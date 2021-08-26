Mi TV 5X was launched alongside the Mi Band 6 at the dedicated Xiaomi Smarter Living 2022 event on Thursday. The new television range is an upgrade to the Mi TV 4X range that was unveiled last year. The Mi TV 5X comes with 40W speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It integrates Adaptive Brightness that adjusts the brightness of the television according to the light in the home. The Mi TV 5X runs on PatchWall 4 interface, and far-field mics for easier access to Google Assistant. Xiaomi says it has sold 6 million smart TVs so far out of which one-third are from the 4K smart TV range.

Mi TV 5X price in India, sale

The new Mi TV 5X is priced in India at Rs. 31,999 for the 43-inch model, Rs. 41,999 for the 50-inch model, and Rs. 47,999 for the 55-inch model. Exact availability details and launch offers will be detailed soon. Mi TV 5X Series will be available across Mi.com, Flipkart.com, Mi Home, Mi Studio, and Croma, starting September 7 at 12pm (noon). Launch offers include up to Rs. 3,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank credit cards and EasyEMI conversions, apart from up to nine month no-cost EMI offers from leading banks and NBFCs.

Mi TV 5X specification and features

The Mi TV 5X features Vivid Picture Engine 2 for better saturation levels and sharper details. It has a photoelectric sensor that powers the Adaptive Brightness feature. This feature is able to understand the brightness in your home environment and adjust the brightness of the TV accordingly. The new Mi TV 5X boasts of up to 96.6 percent screen-to-body ratio, premium metallic bezels, one billion colour view, 4K resolution display, and has a Reality Flow MEMC engine for smoother visuals. It supports Dolby Vision, Hybrid Log Gamma, HDR 10, and HDR 10+ as well. The television is equipped with 40W stereo speakers (30W on the 43-inch model) with Dolby Atmos support. It comes in multiple sizes – 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch.

As mentioned, the new Mi TV 5X comes with a new generation of PatchWall 4 interface that is based on Android TV 10. It is redesigned to be lighter, faster, and more responsive. Xiaomi has also partnered with IMDb to show content from 30 streaming services with ratings from the leading entertainment guide and database to let users make a more informed choice. Collections from top IMDb titles will also be featured on the PatchWall homepage. PatchWall 4 also offers over 75 live channels for free and has universal search to show results of content from across OTT apps. It also has Kids Mode and Safe Search features. There's also access to Play Store and the Mi TV 5X comes with Chromecast built-in

Xiaomi says Mi TV 5X is equipped with far-field mics for better Google Assistant service. The TV supports three HDMI 2.1 ports, two USB ports, and has a built-in Auto Low Latency Mode for better gaming experience. It packs 2GB RAM and 16GB of storage along with other connectivity options to cover entertainment needs. It is powered by the 64-bit quad-core A55 CPU and Mali G52 MP2 GPU.