  • Mi TV 5X Confirmed to Launch on August 26 at Smarter Living Event, Features Teased

Mi TV 5X will come with a new generation of PatchWall interface that will likely be based on Android.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 20 August 2021 16:26 IST
Mi TV 5X will come with far-field microphones

Highlights
  • Mi TV 5X will have Google Assistant support
  • It will have narrow bezels
  • Mi TV 5X will be future-ready as per Xiaomi

Mi TV 5X has been confirmed to launch at Xiaomi's Smarter Living 2022 event set for August 26 in India. The company has teased some of the features of the new TV series that will follow the popular Mi TV 4X series which currently includes 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch models in the Indian market. Mi TV 5X will have narrow bezels with a metal finish, fine-tuned visuals, a new generation of PatchWall interface, and more.

Xiaomi will be hosting its Smarter Living 2022 event on August 26 at 12pm IST (noon) where it will announce a few new products. It has already confirmed that Mi Band 6 and Mi Notebook will be unveiled at the event and now, Mi TV 5X has been added to the list. The new series of smart TVs from Xiaomi has been confirmed to launch at the event through a tweet by Xiaomi India. The dedicated event page has also gone live, showcasing some of the features coming with the Mi TV 5X.

Mi TV 5X will come with narrow bezels that have a metal finish. It will feature Dolby-powered audio that is backed by “class-leading power.” The picture quality has been improved as well and Xiaomi says it will be responsive to the environment that means there may be some kind of ambient light sensor that dynamically adjusts picture quality or brightness. Mi TV 5X will also get a new generation of PatchWall interface. It will come with far-field mics for better Google Assistant service. Lastly, the SoC will be future-ready, as per the dedicated page.

Three devices have now been confirmed to launch at the event — Mi Band 6, Mi Notebook, and Mi TV 5X. As of now, it is unclear if there will be multiple models of the Mi Notebook and the Mi TV 5X.

