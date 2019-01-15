Xiaomi's Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch and Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch models will go on sale in India for the first time today via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. The Xiaomi smart televisions were launched in India last week, alongside the Mi Soundbar. Both Mi TV models run the company's PatchWall UI as well as Google's Android TV, with dedicated buttons on the remote to switch between the two. The Mi TV 4X Pro 55 and Mi TV 4A Pro 43 models also share thin bezels, built-in Chromecast support, voice command remote controls, and 20W stereo speakers as common features. Xiaomi is also touting over 700,000+ hours of content from 14 partners.

Mi TV 4X Pro 55, Mi TV 4A Pro 43 price in India

As we mentioned, the two new Xiaomi Mi TV models will go on sale in India via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores today, starting from 12pm IST. While the Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch model price in India is Rs. 39,999, the Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch will be available at Rs. 22,999.

Mi TV 4X Pro 55 specifications

The Mi TV 4X Pro 55 sports a 55-inch (2160x3840 pixels) 4K UHD display with 10-bit colour depth and HDR10 support. It is powered by the 64-bit Amlogic quad-core processor with Mali-450 GPU. The 55-inch TV packs 2GB RAM and offers 8GB of internal storage capacity. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth v4.2, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, one S/PDIF port, and one Ethernet port as well. As mentioned, it comes with 20W stereo speakers with DTS-HD surround sound support.

Mi LED TV 4A Pro 43 specifications

The 43-inch Mi TV 4A Pro TV sports a full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) 8-bit colour depth display, and packs only 1GB RAM. It comes with 3.5mm audio jack support as well. All the other specifications are identical to that of the 55-inch variant.

