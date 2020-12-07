Technology News
Xiaomi to Launch QLED 4K TV in India on December 16, Could Be Mi TV 5 Pro

The upcoming TV will likely be Xiaomi’s most premium one in India yet.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 7 December 2020 15:20 IST
The new 4K TV will be the company’s most expensive yet

Highlights
  • Xiaomi will launch a new TV in India on December 16
  • It could be the Mi TV 5 Pro, which was launched in China in 2019
  • The TV will likely be available in a 55-inch size option

After a cryptic teaser recently with the tagline ‘Quantum Leaps Ahead', Xiaomi has now confirmed that it will launch a new 4K QLED TV in India on December 16. In a new post on Mi India's Twitter profile, the company has confirmed the new product launch, and also confirmed the date and time of the official announcement. Although the product name has not been specified, this is likely to be the Mi TV 5 Pro, which was launched in China in late 2019, and has a quantum-dot LED display.

No other details are known as of now, but Xiaomi's announcement brings it into the more premium television segment. Offering a step up over regular LED display panels, QLED TVs feature a quantum dot layer that is said to improve brightness and colours, offering better overall picture performance.

With this, Xiaomi will go up against brands such as Samsung, TCL, and OnePlus, which have QLED models available in India, notably the TCL 55C715 QLED TV which is priced at Rs. 55,990. However, Xiaomi's typical approach to pricing means that it could offer its first QLED models at a much more affordable price than the competition.

Mi TV 5 Pro price and specifications

The Mi TV 5 Pro was launched in China in November 2019. The TV is available in sizes of 55 inches, 65 inches, and 75 inches, with all size options having Ultra-HD (3840x2160-pixel) QLED screens. The Mi TV 5 Pro retails at CNY 3,699 (approximately Rs. 41,700) onwards.

In India, the Mi TV 5 Pro could retail at Rs. 49,999 for the 55-inch variant, in order to gain a price advantage over the competition. There is also likely to be HDR support on the TV, and models launched in India could run on Android TV with the addition of the PatchWall launcher.

The Mi TV 5 Pro has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage; this is considerably higher than what's offered on most premium smart TVs in India. This will be the most premium television launched by Xiaomi in India, and will be positioned considerably higher than the Mi TV 4X series which is currently the most expensive TV series on offer in the country.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

