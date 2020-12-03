Xiaomi could be preparing to launch the Mi TV 5 series in India, which consists of the Mi TV 5 and the Mi TV 5 Pro, suggests a new teaser by the company. New posts on social media, as well as emails sent out by Xiaomi to media outlets, tease an upcoming product launch that is ‘Quantum Leaps Ahead'. The use of the word quantum points at this being the Mi TV 5 Pro, which has an Ultra-HD Quantum Dot LED (QLED) screen, and is available in three sizes — 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch.

Although the teaser doesn't reveal much, the single operative word appears to be the biggest hint that it is referring to the Mi TV 5 Pro. The teaser shows an animation of an eclipse lifting with bright sunlight, pointing towards the higher peak brightness and colours that quantum dot LED screens are typically able to achieve. Although no date has been mentioned for the launch, the communications suggest that the launch could be before the end of 2020.

Mi TV 5, Mi TV 5 Pro price and specifications

The Mi TV 5 and Mi TV 5 Pro were launched in China in November 2019, and could have been launched in India earlier this year if not for the global pandemic and subsequent lockdowns in the country. The TV series is available in sizes of 55 inches, 65 inches, and 75 inches for both the regular Mi TV 5 as well as the Pro variant. All the TVs have Ultra-HD (3840x2160-pixel) screens. The Mi TV 5 is priced from CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs. 33,800) onwards, while the Mi TV 5 Pro retails at CNY 3,699 (approximately Rs. 41,700) onwards.

If launched in India, the televisions would likely retail at slightly higher prices, and could start at Rs. 39,999 and Rs. 49,999 for the Mi TV 5 and Mi TV 5 Pro respectively. The key difference between the Mi TV 5 and Mi TV 5 Pro is that the latter has a QLED screen, compared to the regular LED screen on the former. There is also likely to be HDR support on both TVs, and the models launched in India could run on Android TV with the addition of the PatchWall launcher.

While the Mi TV 5 has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, the Mi TV 5 Pro has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage; this is considerably higher than what's offered on most premium smart TVs in India. These will be the most premium televisions launched by Xiaomi in India, and will be positioned considerably higher than the Mi TV 4X series, which is currently Xiaomi's most expensive TV series on offer in the country.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.