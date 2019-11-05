Technology News
  Mi TV 5, Mi TV 5 Pro With 4K Displays Launched in 55 Inch, 65 Inch, and 75 Inch Sizes: Everything You Need to Know

Mi TV 5, Mi TV 5 Pro With 4K Displays Launched in 55-Inch, 65-Inch, and 75-Inch Sizes: Everything You Need to Know

Mi TV 5 and Mi TV 5 Pro will go on sale in China starting November 11.

By | Updated: 5 November 2019 14:23 IST
Mi TV 5, Mi TV 5 Pro With 4K Displays Launched in 55-Inch, 65-Inch, and 75-Inch Sizes: Everything You Need to Know

Mi TV 5 price starts at CNY 2,999, whereas Mi TV 5 Pro price starts at CNY 3,699

Highlights
  • Mi TV 5 and Mi TV 5 Pro are powered Amlogic T972 SoC
  • Both new Mi TV models come with PatchWall
  • There is no word on the India launch of Mi TV 5 or Mi TV 5 Pro

Mi TV 5 and Mi TV 5 Pro are official as the latest smart TV models from Xiaomi. Unveiled earlier today as a part of the company's product presentation in Beijing, the new Mi TV models will be offered in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch screen sizes. Both Mi TV 5 and Mi TV 5 Pro models share a number of features and specifications, however the major differences between the two models is the lack of Quantum Dot screen, MEMC motion smoothening technology, and HDR 10+ on the non-Pro variant.

Mi TV 5, Mi TV 5 Pro price

According to Xiaomi, the Mi TV 5 Pro will carry a price tag of CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 37,200) for the 55-inch model, whereas the 65-inch model of the smart TV will retail at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 50,300). The 75-inch model of the Mi TV 5 Pro has been priced at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 100,500). Mi TV 5, on the other hand, will retail at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 30,200) for the 55-inch model, at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 40,200) for the 65-inch model, and at CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 80,400) for the 75-inch model.

Xiaomi says the 55-inch and 65-inch models of both Mi TV 5 and Mi TV 5 Pro will go on sale starting November 11 in China, whereas the pre-bookings open later today. There is no word on release outside China right now.

Mi TV 5, Mi TV 5 Pro features, specifications

In terms of design, both Mi TV 5 and Mi TV 5 Pro sport an aluminium frame and come with a screw-less design. The company notes that both TVs are just 5.9mm thick and the bezels are 47.1 percent thinner than the Mi TV 4 series at just 1.8mm.

Coming to the specifications, the Mi TV 5 Pro features a 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) OLED Quantum Dot screen that can achieve up to 108 percent NTSC colour gamut, HDR10+ support, and MEMC technology. Mi TV 5's 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) screen, on the other hand, can achieve up to 85 percent NTSC colour gamut and it doesn't include MEMC or HDR10+ support.

In other specifications, both Mi TV 5 and Mi TV 5 Pro feature Amlogic T972 SoC, PatchWall user interface, and support 8K video playback. The TVs also come with Wi-Fi 802.11ac, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, AV inputs, Bluetooth 4.2, 4 microphones, two 8W four-unit speakers, and support for Xiaomi's voice assistant.

Lastly, the Mi TV 5 has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage, whereas Mi TV 5 Pro comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.


