  Xiaomi Says It Sold 500,000 Mi TVs During Festive Sales

Xiaomi Says It Sold 500,000 Mi TVs During Festive Sales

Over 500,000 Mi TVs were sold during the festive period across all channels

24 October 2019
Xiaomi Says It Sold 500,000 Mi TVs During Festive Sales

Mi TV 4X 50 is among the Xiaomi's newest launches

Highlights
  • Xiaomi’s Mi TV range has proven to be immensely popular this season
  • The Mi TV sales figure was calculated from September 28
  • Xiaomi recently launched a new range of televisions - the Mi TV 4X range

Xiaomi has been in the television market in India for a little less than two years now, but it's made a huge impact in the space. The Chinese electronics giant has taken over a big chunk of the segment thanks to its competitively-priced, feature-filled televisions. The latest numbers from the company further attest to that fact, as Xiaomi has reported that it has sold over 500,000 Mi TVs during the recent festive sales across all channels. Apart from that, the company claims it was the highest-selling television brand on Amazon and Flipkart during the same period.

The company states that it has sold over 500,000 televisions in a period of 24 days starting on September 28, across all channels including Mi.com, Flipkart, Amazon, and offline stores. "We believe, we are the first brand to achieve this milestone in less than a month and we are thrilled, and equally humbled by all the love we received from our customers,” said Eshwar Nilakantan, Category Lead for Mi TV at Xiaomi India.

The Xiaomi Mi TV range is popular for its pricing and features, with customers finding the televisions to be immense value-for-money propositions. The company's product range in India starts at Rs. 11,499 for the Mi TV 4C Pro (32), going up to Rs. 54,999 for the Mi TV 4X 65. All of the TVs in the range are smart TVs, running either Android TV or the company's PatchWall interface (which is itself based on Android TV), and in some cases, both together.

Xiaomi recently launched the new Mi TV 4X range in India, and the series includes the 65-inch variant mentioned above, along with 50-inch and 43-inch variants. All of the Mi TV 4X variants are 4K smart TVs with support for 10-bit HDR content. The televisions are primarily sold online, but Xiaomi does have a growing network of offline locations where users can demo and purchase Mi TVs directly.

Comments

Xiaomi, Mi TV, Flipkart, Amazon, Mi.com
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

Honor Smartphones
Xiaomi Says It Sold 500,000 Mi TVs During Festive Sales
