Xiaomi has been in the television market in India for a little less than two years now, but it's made a huge impact in the space. The Chinese electronics giant has taken over a big chunk of the segment thanks to its competitively-priced, feature-filled televisions. The latest numbers from the company further attest to that fact, as Xiaomi has reported that it has sold over 500,000 Mi TVs during the recent festive sales across all channels. Apart from that, the company claims it was the highest-selling television brand on Amazon and Flipkart during the same period.

The company states that it has sold over 500,000 televisions in a period of 24 days starting on September 28, across all channels including Mi.com, Flipkart, Amazon, and offline stores. "We believe, we are the first brand to achieve this milestone in less than a month and we are thrilled, and equally humbled by all the love we received from our customers,” said Eshwar Nilakantan, Category Lead for Mi TV at Xiaomi India.

The Xiaomi Mi TV range is popular for its pricing and features, with customers finding the televisions to be immense value-for-money propositions. The company's product range in India starts at Rs. 11,499 for the Mi TV 4C Pro (32), going up to Rs. 54,999 for the Mi TV 4X 65. All of the TVs in the range are smart TVs, running either Android TV or the company's PatchWall interface (which is itself based on Android TV), and in some cases, both together.

Xiaomi recently launched the new Mi TV 4X range in India, and the series includes the 65-inch variant mentioned above, along with 50-inch and 43-inch variants. All of the Mi TV 4X variants are 4K smart TVs with support for 10-bit HDR content. The televisions are primarily sold online, but Xiaomi does have a growing network of offline locations where users can demo and purchase Mi TVs directly.