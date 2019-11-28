Technology News
loading
  Mi TV 4X 55 Inch 2020 Edition With Dolby Audio, PatchWall 2.0, 4K HDR Display Launched in India

Mi TV 4X 55-Inch 2020 Edition With Dolby Audio, PatchWall 2.0, 4K HDR Display Launched in India

Mi TV 4X 55-inch 2020 Edition will go on sale in India starting December 2.

Updated: 28 November 2019 13:24 IST
Mi TV 4X 55-Inch 2020 Edition With Dolby Audio, PatchWall 2.0, 4K HDR Display Launched in India

Mi TV 4X 55-inch 2020 Edition is powered by quad-core Amlogic Cortex-A53 CPU

Highlights
  • Mi TV 4X 55-inch 2020 Edition runs Android 9 Pie
  • The new Xiaomi TV comes with Vivid Picture Engine
  • Mi TV 4X 55-inch 2020 Edition has a 60Hz refresh rate

Mi TV 4X 55-inch 2020 Edition has been launched in India. The new entrant in Xiaomi's Mi TV 4X range comes with a 55-inch 4K HDR display and includes the proprietary Vivid Picture Engine. The Mi TV 4X 55-inch 2020 Edition also comes with Dolby Audio and DTS-HD to deliver an enhanced television-watching experience. Further, Xiaomi has offered Android-based PatchWall 2.0 interface with support for over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Amazon Prime, Hotstar, and Netflix. The new Mi TV model also has Google Assistant and support for YouTube, Chromecast, and Google Play store. Additionally, there is a preloaded Data Saver feature.

Mi TV 4X 55-inch 2020 Edition price in India, sale offers

The Mi TV 4X 55-inch 2020 Edition price in India is set at Rs. 34,999. It will go on sale through Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores starting at 12pm (noon) IST on December 2. Customers purchasing the new Mi TV until January 31, 2020, will be eligible for an Airtel DTH connection with four months subscription at Rs. 1,800.

To recall, Xiaomi in September expanded its Mi TV 4X lineup in India by launching the Mi TV 4X 65-inch, Mi TV 4X 50-inch, and Mi TV 4X 43-inch models. The company at that time also brought the Mi TV 4A 40-inch option as its new affordable offering for the Indian market.

Mi TV 4X 55-inch 2020 Edition specifications features

The Mi TV 4X 55-inch 2020 Edition runs Android 9 Pie with PatchWall 2.0 UI on top. The TV sports a 55-inch 4K HDR 10-bit display with 3840 x 2160 pixels resolution, 178-degree viewing angle, and 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there is a quad-core Amlogic Cortex-A53 CPU, paired with Mali-450 MP3 GPU, 2GB of DDR RAM, and 8GB eMMC storage.

Xiaomi has provided two 10W built-in speakers on the Mi TV 4X 55-inch 2020 Edition that both work with Dolby Audio. The TV also has Vivid Picture Engine and DTS-HD support.

In terms of connectivity, the Mi TV 4X 55-inch 2020 Edition has two USB 2.0 ports, three HDMI ports, an Ethernet port, dual-band Wi-Fi, one headphone jack, and one AV out. It comes bundled with a Bluetooth remote control that supports voice commands.

Mi 55 Inch Ultra HD TV (4K)

Mi 55 Inch Ultra HD TV (4K)

Display55.00-inch
Screen TypeLED
Dimensions1242mm x 720mm x 245mm
ResolutionUltra HD (4K)
OSAndroid Based
Smart TVYes
Comments

Mi TV 4X 55-Inch 2020 Edition With Dolby Audio, PatchWall 2.0, 4K HDR Display Launched in India
