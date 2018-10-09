The 32-inch Mi TV 4C Pro and 49-inch Mi TV 4A Pro models will go on sale in India today for the first time across Mi.com and Amazon.in. These are two of the three new Xiaomi Mi TV variants launched at the company’s Smarter Living event in Bengaluru late last month. The Mi TV 4C Pro and Mi TV 4A Pro on Amazon.in will be sold first for Prime members at 9pm on October 9 and for all other users starting 11am on October 10. On Mi.com, however, sale for both models begins at 9pm tomorrow, on October 9.

Mi TV 4C Pro, Mi TV 4A Pro price in India, availability

Mi TV 4C Pro 32-inch variant price in India has been set at Rs. 14,999, and the Mi TV 4A Pro 49-inch variant has been priced at Rs. 29,999, in a Black colour option. Both the smart LED TVs will be sold across Amazon.in and Mi.com/in in their first sale starting 9pm on October 9. During the festive season sales, the company is offering an extended 2-year warranty - this offer will be available until at least October 15.

Mi TV 4C Pro, Mi TV 4A Pro specifications

The Mi TV 4C Pro sports a 32-inch HD Ready (1366x768 pixels) LED display panel with a 60Hz refresh rate, response time of 6.5ms, and a viewing angle of 178 degrees. The Mi TV 4C Pro runs a custom version of PatchWall UI with Android TV (Chromecast built-in) as an option. The smart TV is powered by a quad-core 64-bit AmLogic Cortex A53 processor clocked up to 1.5GHz, coupled with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of eMMC storage.

The TV has 2x10W stereo speakers, with DTS-HD audio technology. Connectivity ports include 2 USB 2.0 ports, 3 HDMI ports (including 1 ARC), 1 AV port, 1 Ethernet port, Bluetooth v4.2, and single-band 2.4GHz Wi-Fi. It comes with a unified remote to control TV, set-top box, and other connected devices.

On the other hand, the Mi TV 4A Pro sports a 49-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) LED display panel with a 60Hz refresh rate, 6.5ms response time, and viewing angle of 178 degrees. It is powered by the same quad-core AmLogic Cortex A53 processor, and runs PatchWall and Android TV out-of-the-box. It comes with 2GB of RAM, 8GB of eMMC storage, and the Mali-450 GPU.

It has the same connectivity options - 2 USB 2.0 ports, 3 HDMI (including 1 ARC), 1 Ethernet port, 1 AV port, 1 earphone out port, 1 S/PDIF port, Bluetooth v4.2, and single-band Wi-Fi 2.4GHz.

Courtesy Android TV, both of these Mi TV Pro models come with Chromecast support built-in, Google Play Store, and most other Google apps like Google Play Music, YouTube, and the likes. Mi Remote also gets Google Voice Search support built-in.