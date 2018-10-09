NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Xiaomi Mi TV 4C Pro 32 Inch, Mi TV 4A Pro 49 Inch to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today

Xiaomi Mi TV 4C Pro 32-Inch, Mi TV 4A Pro 49-Inch to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today

, 09 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Mi TV 4C Pro 32-Inch, Mi TV 4A Pro 49-Inch to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today

Mi TV 4C Pro price in India starts at Rs. 14,999

Highlights

  • Mi TV Pro models were launched last month
  • hey are being sold in India via Mi.com, Amazon.in
  • The sale starts at 9pm on October 9

The 32-inch Mi TV 4C Pro and 49-inch Mi TV 4A Pro models will go on sale in India today for the first time across Mi.com and Amazon.in. These are two of the three new Xiaomi Mi TV variants launched at the company’s Smarter Living event in Bengaluru late last month. The Mi TV 4C Pro and Mi TV 4A Pro on Amazon.in will be sold first for Prime members at 9pm on October 9 and for all other users starting 11am on October 10. On Mi.com, however, sale for both models begins at 9pm tomorrow, on October 9.

Mi TV 4C Pro, Mi TV 4A Pro price in India, availability

Mi TV 4C Pro 32-inch variant price in India has been set at Rs. 14,999, and the Mi TV 4A Pro 49-inch variant has been priced at Rs. 29,999, in a Black colour option. Both the smart LED TVs will be sold across Amazon.in and Mi.com/in in their first sale starting 9pm on October 9. During the festive season sales, the company is offering an extended 2-year warranty - this offer will be available until at least October 15.

Mi TV 4C Pro, Mi TV 4A Pro specifications

The Mi TV 4C Pro sports a 32-inch HD Ready (1366x768 pixels) LED display panel with a 60Hz refresh rate, response time of 6.5ms, and a viewing angle of 178 degrees. The Mi TV 4C Pro runs a custom version of PatchWall UI with Android TV (Chromecast built-in) as an option. The smart TV is powered by a quad-core 64-bit AmLogic Cortex A53 processor clocked up to 1.5GHz, coupled with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of eMMC storage.

The TV has 2x10W stereo speakers, with DTS-HD audio technology. Connectivity ports include 2 USB 2.0 ports, 3 HDMI ports (including 1 ARC), 1 AV port, 1 Ethernet port, Bluetooth v4.2, and single-band 2.4GHz Wi-Fi. It comes with a unified remote to control TV, set-top box, and other connected devices.

On the other hand, the Mi TV 4A Pro sports a 49-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) LED display panel with a 60Hz refresh rate, 6.5ms response time, and viewing angle of 178 degrees. It is powered by the same quad-core AmLogic Cortex A53 processor, and runs PatchWall and Android TV out-of-the-box. It comes with 2GB of RAM, 8GB of eMMC storage, and the Mali-450 GPU.

It has the same connectivity options - 2 USB 2.0 ports, 3 HDMI (including 1 ARC), 1 Ethernet port, 1 AV port, 1 earphone out port, 1 S/PDIF port, Bluetooth v4.2, and single-band Wi-Fi 2.4GHz.

Courtesy Android TV, both of these Mi TV Pro models come with Chromecast support built-in, Google Play Store, and most other Google apps like Google Play Music, YouTube, and the likes. Mi Remote also gets Google Voice Search support built-in.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi Mi TV 4C Pro, Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro, Xiaomi
Facebook Messenger Voice Commands Being Tested
Honor 8X Said to Be an Amazon-Exclusive Offering in India, Price Tipped
Billion Capture Plus
Xiaomi Mi TV 4C Pro 32-Inch, Mi TV 4A Pro 49-Inch to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 5 Pro Price Cut for Festive Season, Now Starts at Rs. 12,999
  2. Flipkart Sale to Offer Discounts on Nokia 5.1 Plus, 6.1 Plus, and Others
  3. OnePlus 6T India Launch to Be Held on October 30
  4. BlackBerry KEY2 LE With QWERTY Keyboard Launched in India
  5. Nokia 5.1 Plus Review
  6. WhatsApp Status Ads Could Soon Be a Reality
  7. Everything You Need to Know About Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
  8. Honor 8X Said to Be an Amazon-Exclusive Offering in India, Price Tipped
  9. Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL Launch Set for Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  10. Huawei Unveils Ultra-Fast Charging Lithium-Silicon Battery
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.