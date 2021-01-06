Mi TV range in India has received a price hike of up to Rs. 3,000. The new update is associated with the Mi TV 4A Pro, Mi TV 4X, and Mi TV Horizon Edition models. Xiaomi reflects the price hike through its Mi.com website. The new pricing is also applicable at offline retail stores in the country. Xiaomi previously hiked the prices of its models, including Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition and the regular Mi TV 4A, last month.

Mi TV series price in India

Mi TV 4A Pro 32-inch price has been revised to Rs. 14,999 from Rs. 13,999, while the price of Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 32-inch model has been hiked to Rs. 15,999 from Rs. 14,499. The Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 43-inch variant has also received a new price tag of Rs. 25,999, up from the earlier Rs. 23,499. Similarly, Mi TV 4A 43-inch price has been increased to Rs. 24,999 from Rs. 22,499.

Xiaomi has also revised the pricing of Mi TV 4X 43-inch to Rs. 28,999 from Rs. 25,999. The Mi TV 4X 50-inch price, on the other hand, has been hiked to Rs. 34,999 from Rs. 31,999. The Mi TV 4X 55-inch has also received a revised price of Rs. 39,999, up from Rs. 36,999.

91mobiles first reported the latest price hike of the Mi TV models and mentioned that the revision is applicable to offline stores across the country. The new prices are also live on the Mi.com site.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Xiaomi to get further clarity on the price cut. This report will be updated when the company responds.

Last month, Xiaomi announced its Mi TV shipments reached five million units in the Indian market in over two years. The company also launched the Mi QLED TV with Dolby Vision display recently to expand its lineup in the country.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.