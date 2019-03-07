Mi TV 4A Pro 32 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today

Alongside the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro, Xiaomi also launched the Mi TV 4A Pro 32 in India. The new TV will go on sale in India for the first time today via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. Key features of the Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32 include Chromecast built-in and Google Play access. The new TV variant comes with over 700,000 hours of content, and supports Google Assistant voice commands via the Bluetooth-powered Mi Remote.

Mi TV 4A Pro 32 price in India

The Mi TV 4A Pro 32 price in India is set at Rs. 12,999. It will go on sale at 12pm (Noon) IST from today via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores in the country. We recommend users to register on the ecommerce sites beforehand, and fill in payment and delivery details as well, to ensure smooth and swift check out.

Mi TV 4A Pro 32 specifications

Xiaomi's Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32 features a 32-inch HD ready (1366x768 pixels) 60Hz display with a 178-degree viewing angle, 20W (10x2) speakers, and PatchWall UI with Android TV (Android 8.1 Oreo). It is powered by a 64-bit quad-core Amlogic Cortex-A53 processor with a Mali-450 MP3 GPU, 7th generation imaging engine, coupled with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.

In terms of connectivity options, it offers two USB 2.0 ports, 3 HDMI ports (one with ARC support), Ethernet, AV component, earphone out, and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n. The Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32 measures 732x478x189mm including the base, and measures 4kg. The company is also detailing features like Chromecast built-in and Google Play access on the Mi TV 4A Pro 32. There are over 700,000 hours of content available on the TV, the company added. It supports Google Assistant voice commands via the Bluetooth-powered Mi Remote.

Alongside the Mi TV 4A Pro 32, Xiaomi also announced the Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic. The Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic price in India has been set at Rs. 1,499, and it is up for pre-order via Mi.com.