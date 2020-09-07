Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 32 Inch, 43 Inch Options With ‘Bezel Less’ Display Launched in India

Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 32-Inch, 43-Inch Options With ‘Bezel-Less’ Display Launched in India

Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 32-inch carries a price tag of Rs. 13,499, while its 43-inch version is priced at Rs. 22,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 7 September 2020 13:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 32-Inch, 43-Inch Options With ‘Bezel-Less’ Display Launched in India

Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition models come with 95 screen-to-body ratio

Highlights
  • Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 32-inch model will go on sale from September 11
  • Both models in the new Mi TV series come with 20W stereo speakers
  • Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 43-inch option will be available on September 15

Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition has been launched in India in 32- and 43-inch variants. The new Mi TV is touted to offer a “bezel-less design” and sans the front frame to deliver an immersive experience, with 95 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition is also powered by Xiaomi's Vivid Picture Engine. The proprietary technology is claimed to ensure accurate screen calibration, deeper contrasts, and pin-point precision in colour reproduction. Xiaomi has also offered its PatchWall interface on the Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition, along with Android TV on top. Additionally, there is a preloaded feature called Mi Quick Wake that is touted to let users wake the new Mi TV in just 05 seconds.

Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 32-inch, Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 43-inch price in India

Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 32-inch price in India is set at Rs. 13,499, while the Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 43-inch is priced at Rs. 22,999. The 32-inch option will be available for purchase through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores at 12pm (noon) on September 11. However, the 43-inch variant will go on sale through Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores at 6pm on September 15. Both new models will also soon be available through all Mi Stores, Mi Studio, and Xiaomi's offline retail partners in the country.

Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 32-inch specifications

The Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 32-inch model has an HD Ready display with 1,368x768 pixels resolution. The TV also comes with 20W stereo speakers with DTS-HD surround sound and runs on Android TV 9.0 along with PatchWall. Under the hood, there is a quad-core processor, coupled with a Mali-450 GPU and 1GB of RAM. The TV also offers 8GB of onboard storage.

Connectivity options on the Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 32-inch model include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, and an Ethernet port as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 43-inch specifications

The Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 43-inch model has a full-HD display with 1,920x1,080 pixels resolution. Except for the larger and greater resolution display, the 43-inch option is identical to the 32-inch version. This means that you'll get the same, quad-core processor, 1GB RAM, and 8GB storage on the 43-inch Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition. The TV also runs Android TV 9.0 along with PatchWall.

In terms of connectivity, there is an S/PDIF interface as an additional option — alongside the standard Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, and Ethernet ports as well as the 3.5mm headphone jack that are available on the 32-inch model. The TV also has 20W stereo speakers.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Mi 32 Inch HD TV (4A Horizon Edition)

Mi 32 Inch HD TV (4A Horizon Edition)

Display 32.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 722mm x 429mm x180mm
Resolution HD Ready
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
Mi 43 Inch HD TV (4A Horizon Edition)

Mi 43 Inch HD TV (4A Horizon Edition)

Display 43.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 960.3mm x 561mm x 215.2mm
Resolution Full HD
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 32 inch price in India, Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 32 inch specifications, Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 32 inch, Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 43 inch price in India, Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 43 inch specifications, Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 43 inch, Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition, Mi TV Horizon Edition, Mi TV, Xiaomi, Mi
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Vodafone Idea Is Now 'Vi', New Branding Revealed as Vodafone Idea Merger Integrates Completely
Realme 7i Set to Launch on September 17, Snapdragon 662 SoC and Quad Rear Cameras Tipped
Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 32-Inch, 43-Inch Options With ‘Bezel-Less’ Display Launched in India
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vodafone Idea Integration Completed With New Brand Logo ‘Vi’
  2. Gamers Left Reeling as India Pulls Plug on Tencent's PUBG
  3. OnePlus Nord Receiving OxygenOS 10.5.7 Software Update
  4. Airtel Takes on Jio Fiber by Bringing New Broadband Plans
  5. Poco X3 NFC Specifications Leaked Again Ahead of Today's Launch
  6. PUBG Mobile Maker Says Will Engage With Authorities to Ensure Availability
  7. Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition Debuts in India With ‘Bezel-Less’ Display
  8. FAU-G Game to Launch by October-End, Will Include a Level on Galwan Valley
  9. Poco M2 Will Come With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
  10. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Receiving August 2020 Security Patch, New Features With Android UI Update
  2. Realme 6, Realme 6i Price in India Cut by Up to Rs. 1,000
  3. Huawei Y9a With Quad Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC Launched: Specifications
  4. Poco X3 NFC Specifications Leaked Again Ahead of Today's Launch
  5. Samsung to Shut Down Its Sole China TV Factory by November
  6. OnePlus Nord Receiving OxygenOS 10.5.7 Software Update With Improvements for Camera, Display, Power Consumption, and More
  7. Realme 7i Set to Launch on September 17, Snapdragon 662 SoC and Quad Rear Cameras Tipped
  8. Realme 7 Pro Gets September Security Patch, Optimisations With Android Update
  9. Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 32-Inch, 43-Inch Options With ‘Bezel-Less’ Display Launched in India
  10. Vodafone Idea Is Now 'Vi', New Branding Revealed as Vodafone Idea Merger Integrates Completely
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com