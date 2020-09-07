Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition has been launched in India in 32- and 43-inch variants. The new Mi TV is touted to offer a “bezel-less design” and sans the front frame to deliver an immersive experience, with 95 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition is also powered by Xiaomi's Vivid Picture Engine. The proprietary technology is claimed to ensure accurate screen calibration, deeper contrasts, and pin-point precision in colour reproduction. Xiaomi has also offered its PatchWall interface on the Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition, along with Android TV on top. Additionally, there is a preloaded feature called Mi Quick Wake that is touted to let users wake the new Mi TV in just 05 seconds.

Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 32-inch, Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 43-inch price in India

Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 32-inch price in India is set at Rs. 13,499, while the Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 43-inch is priced at Rs. 22,999. The 32-inch option will be available for purchase through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores at 12pm (noon) on September 11. However, the 43-inch variant will go on sale through Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores at 6pm on September 15. Both new models will also soon be available through all Mi Stores, Mi Studio, and Xiaomi's offline retail partners in the country.

Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 32-inch specifications

The Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 32-inch model has an HD Ready display with 1,368x768 pixels resolution. The TV also comes with 20W stereo speakers with DTS-HD surround sound and runs on Android TV 9.0 along with PatchWall. Under the hood, there is a quad-core processor, coupled with a Mali-450 GPU and 1GB of RAM. The TV also offers 8GB of onboard storage.

Connectivity options on the Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 32-inch model include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, and an Ethernet port as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 43-inch specifications

The Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 43-inch model has a full-HD display with 1,920x1,080 pixels resolution. Except for the larger and greater resolution display, the 43-inch option is identical to the 32-inch version. This means that you'll get the same, quad-core processor, 1GB RAM, and 8GB storage on the 43-inch Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition. The TV also runs Android TV 9.0 along with PatchWall.

In terms of connectivity, there is an S/PDIF interface as an additional option — alongside the standard Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, and Ethernet ports as well as the 3.5mm headphone jack that are available on the 32-inch model. The TV also has 20W stereo speakers.

