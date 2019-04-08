Technology News
Mi TV 4A 50-Inch Model With 4K UHD Display Reportedly Set to Launch in India Soon

08 April 2019
Mi TV 4A 50-inch model was launched in China back in January last year

Highlights

Mi TV 4A 50-inch model comes with a price tag of CNY 2,399 in China

Mi TV 4A range comes with Dolby Atmos audio technology

Xiaomi recently revised the price of Mi TV 4A Pro 49 model in India

Xiaomi's Mi TV range of smart TVs in India is reportedly expanding soon -- with the arrival of a new Mi TV 4A 50-inch model. The upcoming Mi TV model that debuted in China back in January last year offers 4K UHD display support. Notably, Xiaomi already sells its Mi TV 4A Pro 49-inch version in India but it comes with a full-HD (1080p) panel. The Mi TV 4A Pro 49 also recently received a price cut in the country and is currently available at Rs. 29,999.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal in a collaboration with MySmartPrice has revealed the launch information of the Mi TV 4A 50-inch model in India. Price of the new Mi TV version in India is remain a mystery for now. However, the TV is said to arrive soon.

To recall, the Mi TV 4A 50-inch model was launched in China last year with a price tag of CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 24,900). The TV sports a 4K UHD (3840x2160 pixels) display with a 60Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10+ HLG. The Mi TV 4A range also has a frameless design and comes with an integrated Mi TV Bar with 10 speakers, 2 wireless rear satellite speakers, and a subwoofer.

Xiaomi has also provided Dolby Atmos sound on the Mi TV 4A range with two up-firing speakers. Also, there is PatchWall UI on top of Android OS. The India variant of the Mi TV 4A 50-inch model is likely to debut as the Mi TV 4A Pro 50 running Android TV alongside offering the PatchWall experience.

The Mi TV 4A 50-inch model is powered by a 64-bit Amlogic L962 quad-core processor, paired with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include i-Fi 802.11ac (2.4/5 GHz dual-band Wi-Fi), Bluetooth 4.2, Dolby, and DTS Audio. There are also three HDMI ports, two USB ports, AV input, ethernet port, and an S/PDIF audio output.

As we mentioned, Xiaomi recently reduced the price of the Mi TV 4A Pro 49 model to Rs. 29,999. The Mi TV 4A Pro 49 has a 49-inch full-HD display panel. Rest of its features are similar to the 50-inch model.

Comments

