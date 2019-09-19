Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Mi TV 4A Pro Range, Mi TV 4 Pro 55 Inch Other Mi TV Models to Get Android Pie Based PatchWall 2.0 in Q4 2019: Xiaomi

Mi TV 4A Pro Range, Mi TV 4 Pro 55-Inch Other Mi TV Models to Get Android Pie-Based PatchWall 2.0 in Q4 2019: Xiaomi

The new Android Pie-based PatchWall version comes with a list of OTT apps, including Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

By | Updated: 19 September 2019 17:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Mi TV 4A Pro Range, Mi TV 4 Pro 55-Inch Other Mi TV Models to Get Android Pie-Based PatchWall 2.0 in Q4 2019: Xiaomi

Mi TV 4 Pro 55-inch to receive Android Pie-based PatchWall 2.0 soon

Highlights
  • The entire Mi TV 4A range to receive the update as well
  • PatchWall 2.0 to include OTT apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime
  • Xiaomi says rollout will begin in Q4 2019

At its Smarter Living 2020 launch, the company launched four new Mi TVs running on PatchWall 2.0 based on Android Pie-backed Android TV. Now, the company has announced that Android Pie support is coming to all of its previously-launched Mi TVs as well. This also includes support for Netflix and Amazon Prime. The update will arrive to previously launched Mi TVs that include Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch, Mi TV 4A Pro 49-inch and Mi TV 4 Pro 55-inch. To recall, the Mi TV 4C Pro 32-inch and Mi TV 4A Pro 32-inch started receiving their Android Pie update late last month.

The newly announced Mi TVs all come with Patchwall 2.0, and the above mentioned previous-gen Mi TVs also look to get support soon. The company hasn't announced an exact date for the rollout, but it gave a timeline of Q4 2019. This means that the company will rollout Android Pie to the previously launched TVs before the end of this year.

At the Xiaomi event earlier this week, the Beijing-based company claimed that the new Android Pie-based PatchWall version has a Light Theme and a carousel view. There is also Live News integration to deliver real-time news updates on one single screen. The custom skin comes with a list of OTT apps, including Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

The company claims that 34.2 percent of its Mi TV models are so far being sold offline in India. Also, more than 80 percent of the Mi TV models available are touted to have made locally in the country. To recall, Xiaomi launched the Mi TV 4X 65-inch (its biggest yet in India), Mi TV 4X 43-inch, Mi TV 4X 50-inch, and the Mi TV 4A 40-inch at the event. As we mentioned, in late August, Xiaomi started rolling out the Android Pie based update to the 32-inch models of the Mi TV 4A Pro and Mi TV 4C Pro series.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi TV 4A Pro, Mi TV 4C Pro, Mi TV 4 Pro, Android Pie, PatchWall 2.0, Xiaomi, Mi TV
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
US Navy Says Those UFO Videos Are Real, but Please Stop Saying 'UFO'
Google Ads: Effective, a Little Frustrating, Businesses Say
Honor Smartphones
Mi TV 4A Pro Range, Mi TV 4 Pro 55-Inch Other Mi TV Models to Get Android Pie-Based PatchWall 2.0 in Q4 2019: Xiaomi
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 8A Set to Launch in India on September 25
  2. iOS 13 to Release Today: How to Download, Install on iPhone, iPod touch
  3. WhatsApp Now Hides Muted Status Updates on Android
  4. Samsung Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M10s Price in India Revealed: Highlights
  5. Nokia 7.2 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  6. Mi Smart Band 4 to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today
  7. Vivo V17 Pro Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Launch, Key Specs Revealed
  8. OnePlus 7T Official Images Revealed, Show Off Triple Rear Cameras
  9. Amazon's Next Big Sale to Offer 'Lowest' Prices on Over 100 Smartphones
  10. Traffic E-Challans: Here’s How to Pay Your Traffic Fines or Challans Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Found to Still Be Auto-Generating Islamic State, Al-Qaida Pages
  2. Google Ads: Effective, a Little Frustrating, Businesses Say
  3. Mi TV 4A Pro Range, Mi TV 4 Pro 55-Inch Other Mi TV Models to Get Android Pie-Based PatchWall 2.0 in Q4 2019: Xiaomi
  4. US Navy Says Those UFO Videos Are Real, but Please Stop Saying 'UFO'
  5. OnePlus 7T Pro Leaked Render Surfaces, OnePlus 7T Benchmark Listing Spotted Online
  6. Search for Vikram Lander: NASA Analysing Images Taken by Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter
  7. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Heads to Washington to Talk About Internet Regulation
  8. SpaceX's New Starship Prototype Pictures Posted by Elon Musk
  9. Vivo V17 Pro Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Launch, Quad Camera Details Revealed
  10. Google Pay Gets Spot Platform to 'Bridge Offline and Online Worlds', Tokenized Cards Debut to Enable Secure Card Payments
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.