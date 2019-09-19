At its Smarter Living 2020 launch, the company launched four new Mi TVs running on PatchWall 2.0 based on Android Pie-backed Android TV. Now, the company has announced that Android Pie support is coming to all of its previously-launched Mi TVs as well. This also includes support for Netflix and Amazon Prime. The update will arrive to previously launched Mi TVs that include Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch, Mi TV 4A Pro 49-inch and Mi TV 4 Pro 55-inch. To recall, the Mi TV 4C Pro 32-inch and Mi TV 4A Pro 32-inch started receiving their Android Pie update late last month.

The newly announced Mi TVs all come with Patchwall 2.0, and the above mentioned previous-gen Mi TVs also look to get support soon. The company hasn't announced an exact date for the rollout, but it gave a timeline of Q4 2019. This means that the company will rollout Android Pie to the previously launched TVs before the end of this year.

At the Xiaomi event earlier this week, the Beijing-based company claimed that the new Android Pie-based PatchWall version has a Light Theme and a carousel view. There is also Live News integration to deliver real-time news updates on one single screen. The custom skin comes with a list of OTT apps, including Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

The company claims that 34.2 percent of its Mi TV models are so far being sold offline in India. Also, more than 80 percent of the Mi TV models available are touted to have made locally in the country. To recall, Xiaomi launched the Mi TV 4X 65-inch (its biggest yet in India), Mi TV 4X 43-inch, Mi TV 4X 50-inch, and the Mi TV 4A 40-inch at the event. As we mentioned, in late August, Xiaomi started rolling out the Android Pie based update to the 32-inch models of the Mi TV 4A Pro and Mi TV 4C Pro series.