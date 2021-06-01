Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition was launched in India on Tuesday, June 1. The new smart TV by Xiaomi comes as an upgrade over its existing Mi TV 4A 40 that was launched in 2019. The Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition is touted to offer a “bezel-less” design to deliver an immersive viewing experience. It comes with a 93.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. However, apart from the new design, the smart TV is almost the same as the Mi TV 4A 40. It comes preloaded with the company's PatchWall interface that brings features including Universal Search, Kids Mode, and Celebrity Watchlists, among others.

Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition price in India, availability details

Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition price in India has been set at Rs. 23,999. The TV will be available for purchase via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Studio, and Mi Retail partner stores. Sale starts at 12pm (noon) on Wednesday, June 2. But the company has said in a statement that availability will be subject to the respective state government guidelines of serviceability due to lockdowns.

Launch offers on the Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition include up to Rs. 1,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit & debit card and EMI transactions. Flipkart is also offering an exchange discount of up to Rs. 11,000 for customers buying the new Mi TV in lieu of an old smart TV.

The original Mi TV 4A 40 was launched in September 2019 at Rs. 17,999. However, it is currently available at Rs. 22,999.

Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition specifications

The Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition runs on Android TV 9.0 with “an enhanced version” of PatchWall on top. The smart TV features a 40-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display with 178-degree viewing angles — along with Xiaomi's proprietary Vivid Picture Engine (VPE) technology. It also comes with two speakers of 10W each that totals a 20W stereo sound output. The speakers also include DTS-HD support.

Under the hood, the Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition has a quad-core Amlogic Cortex-A53 CPU, coupled with a Mali-450 GPU and 1GB of DDR RAM as well as 8GB of eMMC storage. The TV comes with a range of connectivity options including Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, two USB 2.0 ports, three HDMI ports (including one with ARC support), an Ethernet port, S/PDIF, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition is paired with a remote control that has dedicated keys to access various video streaming platforms. The smart TV also includes a preloaded Mi Quick Wake that is claimed to turn the TV on in less than five seconds and a Mi Home app to let you control your Mi smart home devices.

In terms of dimensions, the Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition measures 892.2x512.8mm (excluding the base). The base width of the TV is 210.4mm, and it has an overall weight including the base of 5.48 kilograms.

