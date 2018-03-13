Mi TV 4A First Flash Sale Today at 12pm on Flipkart, Mi.com

Mi TV 4A series of smart televisions was launched in India last week by Xiaomi, with two models introduced - 32-inch and 43-inch. Both the Mi TV 4A models will go on sale via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores for the first time on Tuesday, with the sale set for 12pm IST. The 55-inch Xiaomi Mi TV 4 will go on sale alongside the Mi TV 4A series as well. To recall, Xiaomi had announced the flash sale date at launch last week, and had also specified that the second sale will be on Friday, March 16. After this, Mi TV 4A flash sales will be held every Tuesdays and Fridays in India.

Xiaomi had last week revealed that the Mi TV 4A lineup will go on sale twice a week, with the Tuesday and Friday sale days continuing. The Chinese company has rebranded its Mi TV 4A series in India to call it the Mi LED Smart TV 4A series, the same thing it did with the Xiaomi Mi TV 4 series (calling it Mi LED Smart TV 4). Xiaomi says the TVs offer over 500,000 hours of content, of which 80 percent will be free content from partners like Hotstar, Voot, Voot Kids, Sony Liv, Hungama Play, Zee5, Sun NXT, ALT Balaji, Viu, TVF, and Flickstree. Content in 15 Indic languages will be available.

Mi TV 4A vs Mi TV 4: Here Are the Differences Between the Two Xiaomi TVs

Mi TV 4A 43-Inch, Mi TV 4A 32-Inch price in India and launch offers

The 43-inch Mi TV 4A price in India has been set at Rs. 22,999 at launch, while the 32-inch Mi TV 4A is priced at Rs. 13,999. In terms of launch offers, the Mi TV 4A models come with Rs. 2,200 instant cashback with a JioFi connection.

Mi TV 4A specifications

The Mi TV 4A series was launched in China back in March last year, but the model launched in India has a few differences. The 43-inch model sports a full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display while the 32-inch model has an HD (1366x768 pixels) display. Both display panels have a 178-degree viewing angle and 60Hz refresh rate. The Mi TV 4A models are powered by an Amlogic quad-core SoC that's coupled with 1GB of RAM. The TVs comes with 8GB of internal storage.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 32-inch model

Connectivity options on the 43-inch Mi TV 4A include Wi-Fi, three HDMI (one ARC) ports, three USB 2.0 ports, one Ethernet port, one AV component port, one S/PDIF audio port, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack port. It measures 970x613x214mm (including base), and weighs 7.43kg (7.37kg without base). The 32-inch model comes with two USB 2.0 ports and misses out on the S/PDIF port, with the rest of the connectivity options being the same. It measures 733x478x180mm (including base).

Xiaomi is also touting the presence of DTS-HD, which will augment the audio experience of the televisions, apart from two 10W speakers. The company says the audio been optimised for India, in terms of loudness. The Mi TV 4A models ship with the 11-button Mi Remote that can be used to control a set-top box apart from the television itself, using the Mi IR cable priced at Rs. 299.

