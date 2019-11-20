Xiaomi began testing the Android Pie update for the Mi TV 4A series back in July. Fast forward to November, Xiaomi has now begun the rollout of stable Android TV 9.0 update for the Mi TV 4A 32-inch and Mi TV 4A 43-inch models in India. The update is being rolled out in a phased manner via the stable channel, and brings with it features such as built-in Chromecast, Data Saver, Google Play Store support, and a lot more. Xiaomi is calling it the Android TV 9.0 update as it upgrades the OS version to Android Pie.

The official Mi TV India Twitter handle has announced that the rollout of Android TV 9.0 update has begun for the Mi TV 4A 32-inch and Mi TV 4A 43-inch models in India. The post says that the update brings features such as Chromecast built-in, Data Saver, YouTube, Play Store, Play Movies, and much more. The update is being rolled out in a phased manner, which means all users won't get it instantly and will have to wait for the OTA to arrive on their Mi TV 4A.

A brief changelog shared by Xiaomi with Gadgets 360 mentions that Chromecast support allows users to stream content on their Mi TV. Moreover, the Mi TV 9.0 update for the Mi TV 4A also brings the Data Saver tool that allows users to stream up to 3x more content while the Mi TV is connected to a mobile hotspot.

And since the update also brings Google Play support, users can now download apps tailored for the Android TV platform from the Android app repository. However, it is unclear if the Android TV 9.0 update for the Mi TV 4A 32-inch and 43-inch models brings support for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, since they require separate certification. We have reached out to Xiaomi for a confirmation and will update the article when we hear back.