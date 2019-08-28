Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Xiaomi Mi TV Pro Lineup to Start Receiving Android 9 Pie Update Next Month: Report

Xiaomi Mi TV Pro Lineup to Start Receiving Android 9 Pie Update Next Month: Report

32-inch versions of the Mi TV 4A Pro and Mi TV 4C Pro are likely to be the first to get the update.

By | Updated: 28 August 2019 18:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Mi TV Pro Lineup to Start Receiving Android 9 Pie Update Next Month: Report

Mi TV 4A models received the Android 9 Pie beta in July

Highlights
  • Mi TV Pro lineup includes Mi TV 4 Pro, Mi TV 4A Pro, Mi TV 4C Pro
  • Mi TV 4X Pro is also a part of the Pro series
  • The Android Pie update will be released in batches

Xiaomi is planning to roll out the Android 9 Pie update for its Mi TV 4 Pro, Mi TV 4A Pro, Mi TV 4C Pro, and Mi TV 4X Pro as early as next month. The company is yet to release the Android 9 Pie update for any of its televisions, however it did open an Android 9 Pie early access testing programme for Mi TV 4A 32-inch and 43-inch users in July - though the broader rollout is yet to take place.

According to a report by XDA Developers, Sudeep Sahu, who is Xiaomi's Product Manager for Mi TV in India, has revealed that the Chinese smart devices maker will start releasing the much-awaited Android 9 Pie update for the Pro lineup of Mi TV devices beginning September. He did not share an exact time-frame, however he did say that the update will be rolled out in batches with select users getting the update first, followed by the others over the next few weeks.

XDA Developers writes that the 32-inch versions of the Mi TV 4A Pro and the Mi TV 4C Pro should be first in line to get the Android Pie update.

Sahu also revealed why it is taking Xiaomi so much time for releasing the stable version of the Android Pie for Mi TV 4A users, who received the beta update last month. According to Sahu, the Mi TV 4A televisions were based on AOSP, and not the Android TV platform. So, upgrading them from AOSP to Android TV platform is a bit tricky.

“Mr. Sahu says that in order to get the Android Pie update working on Mi TV 4A, Xiaomi had several rounds of discussion with Google, the chip manufacturer – Amlogic, as well as their contracted PCB manufacturer, to set up the infrastructure for migration from AOSP to Android TV. Since 'no other brand,' in his own words has attempted this migration, the conceptualisation of the custom solution took most of the time,” XDA Developers wrote.

The Mi TV Pro lineup comes with Android TV platform right out of the box, so it is not such a massive process to update these televisions.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi TV 4 Pro, Mi TV 4A Pro, Mi TV 4C Pro, Mi TV 4X Pro, Xiaomi, Android 9 Pie
Gaurav Shukla Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big ‘Person of Interest’ fan. More
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon, X1 Yoga, T490, X390, L13, L13 Yoga Laptops Refreshed With Intel Comet Lake CPUs
Honor Smartphones
Xiaomi Mi TV Pro Lineup to Start Receiving Android 9 Pie Update Next Month: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of Tomorrow's Launch
  2. Realme XT First Impressions
  3. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Price and Variants Leaked
  4. Realme XT Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  5. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro Leaked in Case Renders and Hands-On Video
  6. Vivo Z1x to Launch in India on September 6 as Flipkart Exclusive
  7. Xiaomi to Release Android Pie Update for Mi TV Pro Lineup Next Month: Report
  8. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  9. Oppo Reno 2 to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  10. Sacred Games Writer Varun Grover Answers Every Question You Had
#Latest Stories
  1. Researchers Studying Facebook's Impact on Democracy Threaten to Quit
  2. Nokia 7.2 4GB RAM Variant Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of IFA Launch
  3. Chandrayaan-2's Third Lunar-Bound Orbit Manoeuvre Performed Successfully: ISRO
  4. Xiaomi Mi TV Pro Lineup to Start Receiving Android 9 Pie Update Next Month: Report
  5. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon, X1 Yoga, T490, X390, L13, L13 Yoga Laptops Refreshed With Intel Comet Lake CPUs
  6. Android 10 to Roll Out to Pixel Devices Starting September 3: Report
  7. Mr. Robot Season 4 Release Date, Trailer Unveiled
  8. Google Pay Set to Tap Into 12 Million Kirana Stores in India
  9. Facebook Tightens Rules for US Political Advertisers Ahead of 2020 Election
  10. Google to Move Pixel Smartphone Production to Vietnam: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.