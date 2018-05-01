Mi TV 4 price in India has been revised from the original Rs. 39,999 to Rs. 44,999, a difference of Rs. 5,000. The new Mi TV 4 price will be effective for the smart TV, which has a 55-inch LED screen, starting Tuesday, May 1 across Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and Flipkart. It comes alongside the revised prices of the Redmi Note 5 Pro 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant that has now been available at Rs. 14,999 - Rs. 1,000 more than its original price of Rs. 13,999. Xiaomi says that the revised Mi TV 4 price is a result of the recent changes in tax structure on PCBA imports and the depreciation experienced by the rupee since the beginning of the year.

"[I]n order to meet the demand of Mi LED TV 4 55-inch, we are also importing significantly more TVs. Due to the recent import tax structure change and the rupee depreciation this year, we are marginally increasing the price of the Mi LED TV 4 55-inch by Rs. 5,000 and it will retail at Rs. 44,999 starting Tuesday, 01 May 2018, across Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and Flipkart," Xiaomi wrote in a forum post.

It is worth noting here that the prices of the Mi TV 4A that was launched in 43-inch and 32-inch variants earlier this year remain unchanged. This means the 43-inch Mi TV 4A is available in the country with a price tag of Rs. 22,999, while the 32-inch Mi TV 4A is priced at Rs. 13,999.

Despite the increase in its price, the Mi TV 4 is still a compelling option against the models offered by companies such as LG, Samsung, and Sony. The TV comes with a 55-inch Ultra-HD display panel that supports HDR and measures only 4.9mm in total thickness. The panel is touted to offer a viewing angle of 178-degree and has a response time of 8ms. Under the hood, the Mi TV 4 is powered by a 64-bit quad-core Amlogic Cortex-A53 SoC, coupled with Mali-T830 GPU and 2GB of RAM. It has 8GB of onboard storage and offers features such as Dolby+DTS Cinema Audio as well as two 8W duct inverted speakers.

The TV runs Android-based PatchWall UI that provides artificial intelligence (AI) powered personalised recommendation and universal search. In terms of connectivity, there are three HDMI 2.0 ports, two USB (one USB 3.0 and one USB 2.0) ports, an Ethernet port, an S/ PDIF port, dual-band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and Bluetooth v4.0. The Mi TV 4 also comes bundled with an 11-button Mi Remote that works with most of the Indian set-top boxes. Besides, over 500,000 hours of content is available on the Xiaomi TV, of which 80 percent is claimed to be accessible as free content.