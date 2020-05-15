Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Mi TV 4 55 Will Not Get Any More Android TV Updates, Xiaomi Offers Deal on Mi Box 4K Instead

Mi TV 4 55 Will Not Get Any More Android TV Updates, Xiaomi Offers Deal on Mi Box 4K Instead

The Mi TV 4 55 was Xiaomi’s first television available in India

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 15 May 2020 14:32 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Mi TV 4 55 Will Not Get Any More Android TV Updates, Xiaomi Offers Deal on Mi Box 4K Instead

The Mi Box 4K was launched earlier this month for Rs. 3,499

Highlights
  • The Mi TV 4 55 won’t be getting any more software updates
  • Instead, Xiaomi will offer a discount of Rs. 1,000 on the Mi Box 4K
  • The recently launched Mi Box 4K runs on Android TV 9 Pie

Xiaomi entered the television segment in India in early 2018 with the Mi TV 4 55, and has made a big impact on the industry since then. Its online-focused sales model and competitive pricing have made it among the top television brands in India, and the range now has options starting at under Rs. 15,000. However, for people who bought Xiaomi's first television in India, there's bad news. Xiaomi has confirmed that the Mi TV 4 55 won't receive any further software updates.

This will be disappointing for users who rely on streaming services on the Mi TV 4 55, since it could eventually cause performance issues and app incompatibility problems. Xiaomi states that it isn't able to update the software due to the use of a custom chip on the TV which does not meet the requirements for Android TV codecs. The company has pushed out updates to much of its range of televisions, but this technical roadblock prevents the Mi TV 4 55 from being added to the list, despite it being just over two years old in the market.

However, Xiaomi is offering something of a consolation to those users, with a Rs. 1,000 discount on the recently launched Mi Box 4K. This will bring the price of the streaming device down to Rs. 2,499, making it a tempting purchase given the feature set and specifications on offer. The Mi Box 4K supports Ultra-HD streaming and HDR10 for high dynamic range content, and lets users install various apps and games available on the Google Play Store for Android TV. Interested Mi TV 4 55 owners can sign up to receive the discount code here.

Since the Mi Box 4K is a new launch, users will be able to use the latest version of Android TV, and are also promised future updates. The Mi Box 4K is, of course, a separate streaming device that must be connected to a TV through the HDMI port. This will allow Mi TV 4 55 users to bypass the TV's built-in smart functionality for the newer, improved firmware on the Mi Box 4K. However, PatchWall users will still need to rely on the Mi TV's interface, since the Mi Box 4K only has plain vanilla Android TV software.

Mi TV 4X vs Vu Cinema TV: Which is the best budget TV in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4 55, Android TV, Mi Box 4K
Ali Pardiwala Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly&nbspwritten about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do ...More
WhatsApp Business Now Allows Users to Sync Details From Facebook Pages
OnePlus 8 Pro Packs ‘X-Ray Vision’? Not Really

Related Stories

Mi TV 4 55 Will Not Get Any More Android TV Updates, Xiaomi Offers Deal on Mi Box 4K Instead
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Astronomers Discover Rare “Super-Earth” Towards the Centre of Galaxy
  2. Redmi 5G Phone With Octa-Core Chipset, OLED Display Spotted on TENAA
  3. Jio Adds Rs. 999 Prepaid Plan With 3GB Daily High-Speed Data for 84 Days
  4. Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual Price in India Hiked Once Again
  5. Samsung Galaxy A51 Outsold All Other Android Phones in Q1: Research Report
  6. Here’s How to Schedule WhatsApp Messages to Send Them Later
  7. iPhone SE (2020) to Go on Sale in India Starting May 20 via Flipkart
  8. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  9. Mi TV 4 55 Will Not Get Any More Android TV Updates, Says Xiaomi
  10. ‘Retributive’ INOX Warns Bollywood Over Skipping Theatres for Streaming
#Latest Stories
  1. Epic Games Store Crashes After Making GTA V Available for Free; Upcoming Free Games Leaked
  2. OnePlus 8 Pro Packs ‘X-Ray Vision’? Not Really
  3. Mi TV 4 55 Will Not Get Any More Android TV Updates, Xiaomi Offers Deal on Mi Box 4K Instead
  4. WhatsApp Business Now Allows Users to Sync Details From Facebook Pages
  5. Samsung Galaxy A Quantum With Quantum Encryption Technology Launched
  6. Redmi 5G Phone With Octa-Core Chipset, OLED Display Spotted on TENAA
  7. Aarogya Setu: Delhi High Court Issues Notice to Centre on Plea to De-Link App From Website
  8. INOX Warns of ‘Retributive Measures’ as Bollywood Skips Theatres for Streaming Amid Pandemic
  9. PM Narendra Modi Interacts With Bill Gates, Discusses Global Response to COVID-19
  10. Vivo X50 to Launch on June 1, Gimbal Camera System Teased
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com