Mi TV 4 and Mi TV 4A will go on sale once again in India in a flash sale at 12pm IST today, in accordance with the regular schedule. The Xiaomi smart TVs will be up for grabs in its entirety via both Flipkart and Mi.com. For those uninformed, the Mi TV 4 is the HDR-capable smart TV by the company, and comes with a 55-inch 4K display. Likewise, the Mi TV 4A comes with two options, one with a 43-inch full-HD screen and the other with a 32-inch HD panel. It will be a prepaid sale, and customers will not be given the option of paying in cash upon delivery. The Mi TV and Mi TV 4A televisions are powered by the company’s Patchwall UI, based on Android, which can personalise the UI based on the consumers’ viewing habits. Incidentally, Xiaomi also launched a new Mi TV 4S model with 4K HDR display and AI Voice Remote in its home market just a day ago.

Mi TV 4A vs Mi TV 4: Here Are the Differences

Mi TV 4 price in India, specifications, features

The Mi TV 4 price in India is Rs. 39,999, and has a 55-inch Ultra-HD display. As for launch offers, Xiaomi had announced that buyers will get free 3-month subscriptions (worth Rs. 619) to Sony Liv and Hungama Play, the Mi IR cable (worth Rs. 299), and on-site installation worth Rs. 1,099 for free. The 11-button Mi Remote that's bundled with the TV can be used to control a set-top box apart from the television itself, using the Mi IR cable priced at Rs. 299.

As for specifications, the Mi TV 4 model has a LED display with 4K (3840x2160 pixels) resolution and HDR, and measures only 4.9mm in total thickness. Notably, the panel offers a viewing angle of 178-degrees and has a response time of 8ms. The TV is powered by a 64-bit quad-core Amlogic Cortex-A53 SoC clocked up to 1.8GHz, coupled with Mali-T830 graphics. It comes with 2GB of RAM and features 8GB of storage. It also features Dolby+DTS Cinema Audio, with two 8W duct inverted speakers, as well as Xiaomi's AI-powered PatchWall UI that has been redesigned for the Indian market. The PatchWall UI offers personalised recommendations and universal search.

Mi TV 4A price in India, specifications, features

The 43-inch Mi TV 4A price in India is Rs. 22,999, while the 32-inch Mi TV 4A will be available at Rs. 13,999. As for launch offers, the Mi TV 4A models come with Rs. 2,200 instant cashback with a JioFi connection. In terms of specifications, the 43-inch model sports a full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display while the 32-inch model has an HD (1366x768 pixels) display. Both display panels have a 178-degree viewing angle and 60Hz refresh rate. The two Mi TV 4A models are powered by an Amlogic quad-core SoC that's coupled with 1GB of RAM, and come with 8GB of internal storage.

