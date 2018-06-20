Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A Get Clear History and Endless Universal Search With Latest PatchWall UI Update

Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A Get Clear History and Endless Universal Search With Latest PatchWall UI Update

 
, 20 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A Get Clear History and Endless Universal Search With Latest PatchWall UI Update

Highlights

  • Build number of the update is 1.0.19
  • History can be deleted for individual items or entirely
  • Universal search's 13 character limit has been removed

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4 came to Indian shores back in February of this year, after a long wait. Following it in the next couple of months were two variants from the company's Mi TV 4A lineup, all of which run a custom skin on top of Android, called PatchWall UI. The PatchWall launcher has now received its latest update that brings the ability to clear viewing history on the Mi TV and also an improved universal search with no character limit. Build number for the update is 1.0.19 and is expected to arrive on Mi TV 4 and Mi TV 4A units in the country via the OTA method.

As per release notes of the latest update revealed by Xiaomi India product manager Sudeep Sahu on Facebook, the PatchWall launcher will finally get the ability to clear history across live TV and on-demand streaming apps like YouTube, Hotstar, etc. History can be deleted on an individual basis or as a whole. To delete a single instance, navigate to that particular show and click on the delete button located on the top right. Users can also click the Clear All button to delete the entire history.

The other feature brings endless character limit to Universal Search, which was previously locked at 13 characters. This was implemented after Sahu claims a Twitter conversation prompted him to remove the limit taking into consideration the names of certain Indian movies and TV shows; case in point, "Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu", which is a Malayalam comedy-drama film from last year.

Having launched in India at a price of Rs. 39,999, the Mi TV 4 in May received a Rs. 5,000 price hike owing to rising import costs and depreciation of the Indian rupee. Currently, Xiaomi's 55-inch 4K LED TV is available on Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores at a price of Rs. 44,999.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A, PatchWall, Xiaomi
Google, Facebook, Others Speak Out Against Child Separation
Best Camera Phones
Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A Get Clear History and Endless Universal Search With Latest PatchWall UI Update
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 7C
TRENDING
  1. Oppo Find X With Unique Camera Slider, 3D Face Unlock Launched
  2. Mi Band 3 Gets New Phone Mute Functionality via Software Update
  3. 2018 iPhone Mockups Leaked, iPhone SE 2 Reportedly Not Coming This Year
  4. Flipkart Offering Smartphone Discounts, Buyback Guarantees in New Sale
  5. Xiaomi Mi A2 Android One Phone Listed Online, Specifications Leaked
  6. BSNL Revises Several Prepaid Plans to Offer More Data, Taking on Jio
  7. Android Messages for Web Now Lets Users Send Texts From a PC
  8. Honor 10 Update Brings EIS, Party Mode App to Users in India
  9. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Earphones to Go on Sale in India Today
  10. HTC Desire 12+ Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.