The Mi TV 4 and Mi TV 4A models will be up for grabs in India once again on Friday. Flipkart and the official Xiaomi website will be hosting flash sales for the three Mi TV models in the country at 12pm IST on Friday, while buyers can also head to Mi Home stores to snag a unit. However, stocks will likely be limited, considering it is flash sale and not an open sale. Xiaomi says its TVs offer over 500,000 hours of content, of which 80 percent will be free content from partners like Hotstar, Voot, Voot Kids, Sony Liv, Hungama Play, Zee5, Sun NXT, ALT Balaji, Viu, TVF, and Flickstree. Content in 15 Indic languages will be available.

Mi TV 4A price in India, specifications, features

The 43-inch Mi TV 4A price in India is Rs. 22,999, while the 32-inch Mi TV 4A will be available at Rs. 13,999. As for launch offers, the Mi TV 4A models come with Rs. 2,200 instant cashback with a JioFi connection. In terms of specifications, the 43-inch model sports a full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display while the 32-inch model has an HD (1366x768 pixels) display. Both display panels have a 178-degree viewing angle and 60Hz refresh rate. The two Mi TV 4A models are powered by an Amlogic quad-core SoC that's coupled with 1GB of RAM, and come with 8GB of internal storage.

Mi TV 4 price in India, specifications, features

The Mi TV 4 price in India is Rs. 39,999, and has a 55-inch Ultra-HD display. As for launch offers, Xiaomi had announced that buyers will get free 3-month subscriptions (worth Rs. 619) to Sony Liv and Hungama Play, the Mi IR cable (worth Rs. 299), and on-site installation worth Rs. 1,099 for free. The 11-button Mi Remote that's bundled with the TV can be used to control a set-top box apart from the television itself, using the Mi IR cable priced at Rs. 299.

In terms of specifications, the Mi TV 4 model has a LED display with 4K (3840x2160 pixels) resolution and HDR, and measures only 4.9mm in total thickness. Notably, the panel offers a viewing angle of 178-degrees and has a response time of 8ms. The TV is powered by a 64-bit quad-core Amlogic Cortex-A53 SoC clocked up to 1.8GHz, coupled with Mali-T830 graphics. It comes with 2GB of RAM and features 8GB of storage. It also features Dolby+DTS Cinema Audio, with two 8W duct inverted speakers, as well as Xiaomi's AI-powered PatchWall UI that has been redesigned for the Indian market. The PatchWall UI offers personalised recommendations and universal search.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.