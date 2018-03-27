Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A Models Go on Sale Once Again Today at 12pm

 
, 27 March 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A Models Go on Sale Once Again Today at 12pm

Highlights

  • Mi TV 4A series has two models, price starts at Rs. 13,999
  • Xiaomi Mi TV 4 comes in only one screen size, and costs Rs. 39,999
  • All Mi TV 4 models run on Xiaomi's Android-based Patchwall UI

Xiaomi Mi TV 4 and Mi TV 4A range of smart TVs will go on sale once again today at 12pm. As always, interested buyers need to head to Flipkart and Mi.com to try to get their hands on the new Mi TV 4 or Mi TV 4A models, depending on which suits their requirements best. Those wanting to try their luck offline can go to a Mi Home store at 12pm today as well; stocks are likely to remain limited via both online and offline channels. Those buying from Xiaomi channels (and not Flipkart) must remember that this is a prepaid sale, and they will not have the Cash on Delivery option. Notably, this is the first Mi TV flash sale since Xiaomi added Hotstar support to its smart TVs late last week.

Mi TV 4A vs Mi TV 4: Here Are the Differences

Mi TV 4A price in India, specifications, features

The 43-inch Mi TV 4A price in India is Rs. 22,999, while the 32-inch Mi TV 4A will be available at Rs. 13,999. As for launch offers, the Mi TV 4A models come with Rs. 2,200 instant cashback with a JioFi connection. In terms of specifications, the 43-inch model sports a full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display while the 32-inch model has an HD (1366x768 pixels) display. Both display panels have a 178-degree viewing angle and 60Hz refresh rate. The two Mi TV 4A models are powered by an Amlogic quad-core SoC that's coupled with 1GB of RAM, and come with 8GB of internal storage.

Mi TV 4 price in India, specifications, features

The Mi TV 4 price in India is Rs. 39,999, and has a 55-inch Ultra-HD display. As for launch offers, Xiaomi had announced that buyers will get free 3-month subscriptions (worth Rs. 619) to Sony Liv and Hungama Play, the Mi IR cable (worth Rs. 299), and on-site installation worth Rs. 1,099 for free. The 11-button Mi Remote that's bundled with the TV can be used to control a set-top box apart from the television itself, using the Mi IR cable priced at Rs. 299.

 

In terms of specifications, the Mi TV 4 model has a LED display with 4K (3840x2160 pixels) resolution and HDR, and measures only 4.9mm in total thickness. Notably, the panel offers a viewing angle of 178-degrees and has a response time of 8ms. The TV is powered by a 64-bit quad-core Amlogic Cortex-A53 SoC clocked up to 1.8GHz, coupled with Mali-T830 graphics. It comes with 2GB of RAM and features 8GB of storage. It also features Dolby+DTS Cinema Audio, with two 8W duct inverted speakers, as well as Xiaomi's AI-powered PatchWall UI that has been redesigned for the Indian market. The PatchWall UI offers personalised recommendations and universal search.

Xiaomi says its TVs offer over 500,000 hours of content, of which 80 percent will be free content from partners like Hotstar, Voot, Voot Kids, Sony Liv, Hungama Play, Zee5, Sun NXT, ALT Balaji, Viu, TVF, and Flickstree. Content in 15 Indic languages will be available.

Can Xiaomi shake up the TV market in India? We discussed that on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi TV, Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mi TV, Xiaomi Mi TV 4, Xiaomi Mi TV 4A
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Captain Marvel Cast Gets The Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy Characters
China's Oppo Embraces Xiaomi's Flash Sale Gambit to Grow Indian Base
Xiaomi Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A Models Go on Sale Once Again Today at 12pm
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Google Pixel 2
TRENDING
  1. Oppo F7 Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs. 21,990
  2. WhatsApp Payments Now Lets You Scan QR Code to Send Money
  3. Nokia 1 Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) Smartphone Launched in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ 128GB Variant Silently Launched in India
  5. Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S Set to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  6. Oppo F7 vs Vivo V9
  7. Casio WSD-F20SC With Wear OS, MIL-STD-810G Rating Launched
  8. Jio Prime Last Date Is March 31: What Will Happen Next?
  9. Xiaomi Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A Models Go on Sale Once Again Today at 12pm
  10. Redmi 5 Flash Sale Today at 12pm via Amazon India, Mi.com
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.