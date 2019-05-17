Technology News
Mi TV Models Cross 2 Million Sales in India in 15 Months, Xiaomi Claims

According to Xiaomi, it took less than a year to ship first 1 million Mi TV units.

By | Updated: 17 May 2019 12:13 IST
First Mi TV model to launch in India was 55-inch Mi TV 4

Highlights
  • Xiaomi sells around eight Mi TV models in India right now
  • The company launched its first Mi TV in the country in February 2018
  • Mi LED TV 4A PRO 43 is among the most popular Mi TV devices

Xiaomi has announced that the company has sold 2 million Mi TV units in India since the launch of the company's smart TVs in the country. The company had entered the television space in the country back in February 2018 with the launch of its 55-inch Mi TV 4 model. Xiaomi's Mi TV models are offered via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. Apart from smart televisions and its primary smartphone business, Xiaomi also sells audio products, mobile accessories, smart home devices, wearables, and lifestyle products.

As we mentioned earlier, Xiaomi had launched its first Mi TV product in the country in February 2018. In the 15 months since that launch, the company claims to have sold over 2 million smart televisions, citing its internal numbers. Xiaomi had last announced to have sold 1 million Mi TV units in November last year. So, the company has taken just over six months to sell the next 1 million units.

“Driven by Xiaomi's founding philosophy, innovation for everyone, we aim to create and offer products with the best of our innovative technology for our Mi Fans and consumers across India,” Xiaomi said in a statement. “It is this very dedication that led Xiaomi to also become the number one smart TV brand in India for three consecutive quarters in a row (IDC Smart Home Device Tracker Report for Q2,Q3 & Q4 2018).”

According to the company, some of its most popular smart TV models include Mi LED TV 4A Pro 43, Mi LED Smart TV 4A 43, Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32, and Mi LED TV 4C Pro 32. As per the company website, it currently sells around eight Mi TV models in the Indian market.

The smart TV market in the country is relatively small but an emerging space. Over the past year, several manufacturers have released relatively affordable smart TV in the country.

Mi 32 Inch LED HD Ready TV (4C PRO)

Mi 32 Inch LED HD Ready TV (4C PRO)

Display32.00-inch
Screen TypeLED
Dimensions73.3 x 8 x 43.5 cm
ResolutionHD Ready
OSAndroid
Smart TVYes
Mi 43 Inch LED Full HD TV (L43M5-AI)

Mi 43 Inch LED Full HD TV (L43M5-AI)

Display43.00-inch
Screen TypeLED
Dimensions969.7 mm x 565.9 mm x 86 mm
ResolutionFull HD
OSAndroid
TouchscreenNo
Smart TVYes
Gaurav Shukla Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big ‘Person of Interest’ fan. More
Honor Smartphones
