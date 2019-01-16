NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Mi Soundbar to Go on Sale in India Today at 12PM via Mi.com, Mi Home Stores

16 January 2019
Mi Soundbar will be available via Mi.com and Mi Home stores

Highlights

  • Mi Soundbar price in India is set at Rs. 4,999
  • It will go on sale from 12pm IST on Januar 16
  • Xiaomi had launched the Mi Soundbar in India last week

Mi Soundbar, Xiaomi's first home audio product in India, will go on sale in India for the first time today at 12 noon. The soundbar was introduced in the country last week by the company, and its highlight feature, according to Xiaomi, is that it can be set up in less than 30 seconds. The company also claims that the Mi Soundbar can work with any TV. The soundbar was launched by Xiaomi alongside its two new Mi TV models in India - the Mi TV 4X Pro 55 and the Mi TV 4A Pro 43. The new TV models were first put on sale on Tuesday in the country and the next sale is scheduled for January 20. 

Xiaomi Mi Soundbar price in India

The Mi Soundbar price in India has been set at Rs. 4,999. It will go on sale in India today, January 16, at 12pm (Noon) IST. The Mi Soundbar will be available via Mi.com and Mi Home stores in the country. To recall, Xiaomi launched the Mi Soundbar in India alongside two new Mi TV models - and these went on sale via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores in the country on Tuesday, January 15.

Xiaomi Mi Soundbar specifications, features

The Mi Soundbar features two 20mm dome speakers to cover the higher frequencies, apart from two 2.5-inch woofers for the low frequencies, and four passive radiators for the extreme low-end, Xiaomi said. As we mentioned, Xiaomi claims the Mi Soundbar can be set up in just 30 seconds.

In terms of connectivity options, the Mi Soundbar features Bluetooth v4.2, S/PDIF, Optical, Line-in, and 3.5mm aux-in. The Mi Soundbar package includes the soundbar, user manual, adapter, a SPDIF cable, two screws and two expansion screws.

Flipkart Republic Day Sale Starts January 20 to Counter Amazon's Great Indian Sale

What's good about the new Xiaomi TVs and soundbar? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

