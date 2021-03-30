Mi Smart Projector 2 Pro, Mi AX9000 Router, and two new wireless chargers have been unveiled at Xiaomi's launch event on March 29 in China. Mi Smart Projector 2 Pro comes with full-HD output, as well as DTS-HD and Dolby Audio support. It runs on Android TV and has support for Google Assistant. The Mi AX9000 router boasts of tri-band support, active cooling, and high gain antennas. The two new wireless chargers include an Apple AirPower-like charging pad and an 80W mobile charging stand.

Mi Smart Projector 2 Pro, Mi AX9000 Router, Mi 80W Wireless Charging Stand, charging pad: Price

Mi Smart Projector 2 Pro is priced at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 85,800) and comes in a white colour option. Mi AX9000 router is priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,200) and is offered in a single black colour. Mi 80W Wireless Charging Stand costs CNY 499 (roughly Rs. 5,600) and the Mi wireless charging pad costs CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 6,700). International availability for these devices has not been shared yet.

Mi Smart Projector 2 Pro specifications, features

The projector comes with full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) picture quality with up to 120-inch screen size. It has a claimed peak brightness of 1,300 nits, owing to its 0.47-inch DMD chip. It also has HDR10 support. Mi Smart Projector 2 Pro features inbuilt 10W speakers with dual tweeters and dual full-range woofers. It has DTS-HD and Dolby Audio, along with Bluetooth connectivity. With its Omni-directional keystone correction, Mi Smart Projector 2 Pro can make 40-degree adjustments to align the dimensions of the projection. It runs on Android TV and has inbuilt Chromecast, along with support for Google Assistant.

Mi AX9000 Router specifications, features

Mi AX9000 Router has tri-band support – 2.4GHz, 5.2GHz, and 5.8GHz. In 2.4GHz mode, it can reach speeds of up to 1,148Mbps while in 5.2GHz mode it can get up to 4,804Mbps. On the other hand, in 5.8GHz mode, Mi AX9000 Router can reach up to 2,402Mbps. It comes with four external high gain AIoT antennas and has active cooling built in. There are eight LED indicators, USB 3.0 port, five LAN ports, and is powered by the Qualcomm IPQ8072 quad-core A53 2.2GHz CPU and dual-core NPU with 1GB RAM.

Mi 80W Wireless Charging Stand, wireless charging pad Specifications, features

Mi 80W Wireless Charging Stand, as the name suggests, supports up to 80W wireless fast charging. Xiaomi claims the wireless charging stand can charge a 5,000mAh battery to 100 percent in just 36 minutes. It has a double coil design and inbuilt silent high-power fan that can dynamically adjust its speed. Mi 80W Wireless Charging Stand also comes with overcurrent protection, overvoltage protection, temperature protection, undervoltage protection, foreign body detection, and static protection built in.

On the other hand, the wireless charging pad has a multi-coil design with 19 inbuilt charging coils that can charge up to three devices at a time. It is rectangular in shape and comes in white with an attached USB cable.

