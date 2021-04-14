Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Xiaomi to Launch Mi QLED TV 4K 75 Inch Television in India on April 23

Xiaomi to Launch Mi QLED TV 4K 75-Inch Television in India on April 23

The Mi QLED TV 75-inch television is the company’s biggest one yet.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 14 April 2021 12:39 IST
Xiaomi to Launch Mi QLED TV 4K 75-Inch Television in India on April 23

The Mi QLED TV 4K 55 was launched in India in late 2020

Highlights
  • Xiaomi is launching a new 75-inch QLED TV on April 23 in India
  • The TV will be launched under the more premium Mi brand
  • The 55-inch Mi QLED TV 4K was launched in late 2020

Mi QLED TV 4K 75-inch television from Xiaomi India launch has been confirmed for April 23. This television will be Xiaomi's largest Smart TV in the country yet, and will likely also be its most expensive television offering since introducing its TV range in India in 2018. Like with phones, Xiaomi now has both Mi TVs on the slightly higher end of the market, alongside the relatively more affordable Redmi TVs. In terms of features and specifications, the 75-inch Mi QLED TV will be similar to the 55-inch variant in the same series which was launched in December 2020.

The announcement of the upcoming launch has been made through a tweet by Xiaomi, suggesting that the new television will launch on April 23, at an online event that is also expected to feature the launch of the Mi 11X series of smartphones. The television is Xiaomi's follow-up to the 55-inch variant, and the large screen size is meant to appeal to buyers looking for a theatre-like experience while watching TV at home. This might be especially the case given that watching movies in theatres has been made difficult by the Covid-19 pandemic. The new television is expected to be priced at under Rs. 1,50,000 — most other brands with televisions this size are priced considerably higher.

In terms of specifications and design, the Mi QLED TV 75 will be similar to the Mi TV Q1 75-inch, listed on the company's global website. This includes the 75-inch QLED screen, Android TV 10, hands-free access to Google Assistant, and support for Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Audio. Of course, the closest comparison for specifications and features will be the Mi QLED TV 4K 55 (Review), which is the company's first QLED TV in India, and is part of the same product range.

There will also likely be some India-specific customisations to both the software and hardware, along with some recent features for PatchWall such as the Mi Home app which was recently introduced on the Redmi TV X55 (Review). Of course, all of this will be officially unveiled at the launch event on April 23, which will include details on the price, features, and availability in India.

Xiaomi also announced that it has sold over six million televisions in India since its launch in early 2018, and has a market share of 25 percent in the smart TV segment in India as per IDC. While a 75-inch television is unlikely to sell in large numbers, the company does feel that it will contribute to its portfolio meaningfully, and give it an entry into the premium, large TV space. The company also announced that the 75-inch television will be made in India, with the company manufacturing all of its Indian models and variants in India itself.

Is Mi QLED TV 4K the best affordable smart TV for enthusiasts? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Mi, Mi QLED TV 4K 75, Mi QLED TV 4K, Mi QLED TV 4K 75 Specifications, Mi QLED TV 4K 75 Price in India, QLED, Television actor Sasirekha, 75-inch TV, Android TV, Android TV 10, PatchWall, Smart TV
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
Google I/O 2021 Registrations Are Now Open: What to Expect From the Annual Developers Conference
WhatsApp ‘Illegal’ Data Collection Halted by German Regulator

Related Stories

Xiaomi to Launch Mi QLED TV 4K 75-Inch Television in India on April 23
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Your WhatsApp Account Could Be Suspended by Anyone. Here's How
  2. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Price in India Leaked, Amazon Availability Tipped
  3. Realme Q Series Teased to Offer Balance of Price and Performance
  4. LG 48CX 48-inch Ultra-HD HDR Smart OLED TV Review
  5. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R Sale Starts Today for Prime, Red Cable Club Members
  6. Google Shopping Mobile App to Be Shut Down, Will Only Be Available on Web
  7. PUBG Mobile Makers' New State Game Hits 10 Million Pre-Registrations
  8. How to Download Voter ID Card Online
  9. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
  10. Apple Event to Be Held on April 20, Next-Gen iPad Pro May Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus ZenBook Duo 14, ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED With ScreenPad Plus Secondary Display Launched in India
  2. Fast & Furious 9 Trailer Release Date Set for Wednesday
  3. OnePlus Watch First Sale on April 21 for Red Cable Club Members, Open Sale From April 22
  4. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Leaks Tip Price, Amazon India Availability Ahead of Launch
  5. Vivo V21 5G Expected to Launch in India Soon Thanks to BIS Certification Spotting
  6. iQoo 7 Series Launching in India on April 26, Vivo Sub-Brand Confirms
  7. Apple Backs Far-Reaching Emissions Disclosure Rules for Companies
  8. Xiaomi to Launch Mi QLED TV 4K 75-Inch Television in India on April 23
  9. Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 With Snapdragon 855+ SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Oppo A35 With 6.52-Inch 60Hz Display, 4,320mAh Battery, and Triple Rear Cameras Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com