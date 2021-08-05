Technology News
  • Mi LED TV 4C 32 Inch With Android TV Based PatchWall UI, Mi Quick Wake Feature Launched in India

Mi LED TV 4C 32-inch features two 10W stereo speakers that have support for DTS HD audio.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 5 August 2021 11:26 IST
Mi LED TV 4C 32-inch has thick bezels all around

Highlights
  • Mi LED TV 4C 32-inch is priced at Rs. 15,999
  • The smart TV comes with 20W speakers
  • Mi LED TV 4C 32-inch has a quad-core processor and 1GB RAM

Mi LED TV 4C 32-inch has silently launched in India as the latest budget friendly offering from Xioami. It is an HD-ready smart TV that runs PatchWall UI based on Android TV. It has thicker bezels compared to other Mi TV offerings and boasts of Mi Quick Wake feature that turns the TV on in less than five seconds. Mi LED TV 4C 32-inch is quite thick but offers ample connectivity options. It is powered by a quad-core processor and comes with 1GB RAM.

Mi LED TV 4C 32-inch price in India, availability

Mi LED TV 4C 32-inch is priced at Rs. 15,999 and comes in a single black colour. It will go on sale today, August 5, at 12pm (noon) via Mi India website. Interested shoppers can avail up to Rs. 1,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank cards and EasyEMI.

Notably, Xiaomi launched the Mi TV 4C Pro back in 2018 which is also a 32-inch HD-ready TV. It currently costs Rs. 16,999 as per the Mi India website.

Mi LED TV 4C 32-inch specifications, features

Mi LED TV 4C 32-inch, as the name suggests, comes with a 32-inch HD-ready (1,366x768 pixels) display that has 60Hz refresh rate, 178-degree viewing angle, and 8ms response time. It is powered by Xiaomi's Vivid Picture Engine and runs on Android TV based PatchWall interface. The Mi LED TV 4C 32-inch can turn on in less than five seconds with the Mi Quick Wake feature. It also has Chromecast built-in as well as support for Google Assistant.

The smart TV is backed by a 64-bit Amlogic Cortex A53 quad-core processor, paired with the Mali-450 MP3 GPU. It has 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. Connectivity options on the Mi LED TV 4C 32-inch include Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi, three HDMI ports – one of which supports ARC, two USB 2.0 ports, an AV port, Ethernet port, and an earphone out.

Audio is handled by two 10W speakers that support DTS HD audio. The remote comes with a voice assistant button, as well as dedicated buttons for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. PatchWall interface allows you to search for content across all OTT apps. It also has a kids mode with parental lock feature. In terms of dimensions, the Mi LED TV 4C 32-inch measures 433.5x729.7mm and weighs 3.87kg without the stand.

Display 32.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 433.5x729.7mm
Resolution Standard HD-Ready
OS Android Based
Smart TV Yes
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Mi LED TV 4C 32 inch, Mi LED TV 4C 32 inch Price in India, Mi LED TV 4C 32 inch Specifications
Vineet Washington
Vivo Y12G With 20:9 Display, Snapdragon 439 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
