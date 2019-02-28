Mi TV 4A Pro 32, Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic Launched in India

Xiaomi at it Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro launch event also launched two more products – the Mi TV 4A Pro 32 and the Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic. While the former will be available via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores from next week, the latter will go up for pre-orders from today, and availability is still under wraps. The Mi TV 4A Pro 32 is either television that Xiaomi has launched in India.

Mi TV 4A Pro 32 price in India, release date, specifications

The Mi TV 4A Pro 32 price in India is set at Rs. 12,999. It will go on sale at 12pm IST (Noon) from March 7 via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores in the country.

Xiaomi has detailed that the Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32 features a 32-inch HD ready (1366x768 pixels) 60Hz display with a 178-degree viewing angle, 20W (10x2) speakers, and PatchWall UI with Android TV (Android 8.1 Oreo). It is powered by a 64-bit quad-core Amlogic Cortex-A53 processor with a Mali-450 MP3 GPU, 7th generation imaging engine, coupled with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.

Redmi Note 7 With Dual Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India

The Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32 measures 732x478x189mm including the base, and measures 4kg.

The company is also detailing features like Chromecast built-in and Google Play access on the Mi TV 4A Pro 32. There are over 700,000 hours of content available on the TV, the company added. It supports Google Assistant voice commands via the Bluetooth-powered Mi Remote. In terms of connectivity options, it offers two USB 2.0 ports, 3 HDMI ports (one with ARC support), Ethernet, AV component, earphone out, and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n.

Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic price in India, specifications

The Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic price in India has been set at Rs. 1,499, and it will go up for pre-orders from 5pm today, via Mi.com. As we mentioned, Xiaomi has not yet disclosed the availability of the earphones, and whether they would be available from retail channels other than Mi.com.

Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic price in India is Rs. 1,499

According to Xiaomi, the Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic feature an IPX4 rating for being splash and sweat proof. They offer a 9-hour battery life on medium volume, and an in-line smart remove & mic (featuring MEMS silicon microphone). It works with Google Assistant as well. They weigh in at 19 grams, feature Bluetooth v4.1 connectivity (with a range of 10 metres), a 120mAh battery with a 260 hour standby time and 2 hours of charging time. It comes with 5 sizes of silicon earbuds.

Redmi Note 7 Pro With 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 675 SoC Launched in India