Xiaomi has announced a price cut of its Mi LED TV 4 Pro 55-inch in India. The Mi LED TV 4 Pro 55-inch will now retail at Rs. 47,999, down from its original price of Rs. 49,999. Interestingly, The Mi Smart TV price cut comes just a day after Samsung has unveiled its new range of 4K UHD Smart TVs in the country starting Rs. 41,990 in the country. With the price revision, Xiaomi seems to be gearing up for any potential competition that Samsung's 55-inch 4K Smart TV may present to the Mi TV model.

Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi India chief, revealed the price cut on Twitter and boasted about the Mi LED TV 4 Pro's 4K HDR screen and Google Assistant support. While the Samsung's newly launched TV models in India pack HDR support, they lack Google Assistant.

“World's thinnest AndroidTV, Mi LED TV 4 PRO 55 is now available at just ₹47,999,” Jain wrote in a tweet.

Samsung Super 6 Series 4K UHD Smart TVs Launched in India Starting at Rs. 41,990

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 Pro 55-inch was originally launched in India back in September 2018 and went on sale for the first time in October 2018. This is the first permanent price cut for the model and the revised price is now listed on both Flipkart as well as Mi.com.

The Mi TV 4 Pro 55 sports a 55-inch 4K HDR frameless display and has a thickness of just 4.9mm. It comes with 20W stereo speakers with DTS-HD, an AmLogic 64-bit quad-core processor with 7th-gen imaging technology, and Mali-450 graphics. Other specifications of the TV include 2GB of RAM, 8GB of inbuilt storage, Bluetooth 4.2, single-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz), and Ethernet. Additionally, there are three HDMI ports, 2 USB port, and a S/PDIF port.

The Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 Pro is based on Google's Android TV platform and packs Google Play Store support as well as built-in Chromecast support.

