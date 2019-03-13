Technology News
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Mi TV 4 Pro 55 Inch Price in India Cut, Now Available at Rs. 47,999

Mi TV 4 Pro 55-Inch Price in India Cut, Now Available at Rs. 47,999

, 13 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Mi TV 4 Pro 55-Inch Price in India Cut, Now Available at Rs. 47,999

Mi LED TV 4 Pro 55-inch was originally launched in India back in September 2018

Highlights

  • Mi LED TV 4 Pro 55-inch sports a 4K HDR frameless display
  • The Mi Smart TV is just 4.9mm thick
  • Mi LED TV 4 Pro 55-inch runs on Android TV

Xiaomi has announced a price cut of its Mi LED TV 4 Pro 55-inch in India. The Mi LED TV 4 Pro 55-inch will now retail at Rs. 47,999, down from its original price of Rs. 49,999. Interestingly, The Mi Smart TV price cut comes just a day after Samsung has unveiled its new range of 4K UHD Smart TVs in the country starting Rs. 41,990 in the country. With the price revision, Xiaomi seems to be gearing up for any potential competition that Samsung's 55-inch 4K Smart TV may present to the Mi TV model.

Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi India chief, revealed the price cut on Twitter and boasted about the Mi LED TV 4 Pro's 4K HDR screen and Google Assistant support. While the Samsung's newly launched TV models in India pack HDR support, they lack Google Assistant.

“World's thinnest AndroidTV, Mi LED TV 4 PRO 55 is now available at just ₹47,999,” Jain wrote in a tweet.

Samsung Super 6 Series 4K UHD Smart TVs Launched in India Starting at Rs. 41,990

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 Pro 55-inch was originally launched in India back in September 2018 and went on sale for the first time in October 2018. This is the first permanent price cut for the model and the revised price is now listed on both Flipkart as well as Mi.com.

The Mi TV 4 Pro 55 sports a 55-inch 4K HDR frameless display and has a thickness of just 4.9mm. It comes with 20W stereo speakers with DTS-HD, an AmLogic 64-bit quad-core processor with 7th-gen imaging technology, and Mali-450 graphics. Other specifications of the TV include 2GB of RAM, 8GB of inbuilt storage, Bluetooth 4.2, single-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz), and Ethernet. Additionally, there are three HDMI ports, 2 USB port, and a S/PDIF port.

The Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 Pro is based on Google's Android TV platform and packs Google Play Store support as well as built-in Chromecast support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Mi 55 Inch LED Ultra HD(4K) TV (L55M5-AN)

Mi 55 Inch LED Ultra HD(4K) TV (L55M5-AN)

Display55.00-inch
Screen TypeLED
Dimensions1232.1 mm x 730.6 mm x 48 mm
ResolutionUltra HD(4K)
OSAndroid
TouchscreenNo
Smart TVYes
Further reading: Mi LED TV 4 Pro 55-Inch, Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 Pro 55-Inch, Mi TV 4 Pro 55-Inch, Xiaomi Mi TV 4 Pro 55-Inch, Xiaomi
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Redmi 7 Retail Box Teased, 4,000mAh Battery Confirmed Ahead of March 18 Launch
Netflix Says Black Mirror: Bandersnatch a 'Huge Hit in India', Will Make More Interactive Shows
Pricee
Mi TV 4 Pro 55-Inch Price in India Cut, Now Available at Rs. 47,999
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 6 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro Review
  2. Huawei Watch GT With 2-Week Battery Life Launched in India
  3. Google Brings YouTube Music, Premium Subscription Services to India
  4. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  5. Oppo Reno With 10x Zoom, Snapdragon 710 SoC, 48-Megapixel Camera Leaked
  6. OnePlus Announces Winner of New OxygenOS Feature Challenge
  7. Stan Lee Cameos in Endgame, Spider-Man Sequel Might Be His Last
  8. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB/ 128GB Variant In the Works, Xiaomi CEO Hints
  9. Samsung Takes on Xiaomi With Online-Only 4K UHD TVs Starting at Rs. 41,990
  10. WhatsApp Temporarily Banning Users of Third-Party WhatsApp Apps
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.