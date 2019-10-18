Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Mi TV Series' Mi IR Remote and Mi Bluetooth Remote Now Sold Separately, Priced From Rs. 199 Onwards

Mi TV Series' Mi IR Remote and Mi Bluetooth Remote Now Sold Separately, Priced From Rs. 199 Onwards

The Bluetooth variant also lets you speak voice commands for Google Assistant.

By | Updated: 18 October 2019 15:52 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Mi TV Series' Mi IR Remote and Mi Bluetooth Remote Now Sold Separately, Priced From Rs. 199 Onwards

Mi Remotes are compatible with the Mi TV range

Highlights
  • The Mi IR Remote and Bluetooth Remote are now on sale separately
  • The Rs. 499 Bluetooth variant is also compatible with Google Assistant
  • The remotes can be used with the Mi TV range

Xiaomi's Mi TV range has been available in India for close to two years now. However, while the smartphone range is backed up by a variety of accessories, the televisions don't have as much available. This was particularly bothersome for Mi TV users who lost or damaged their remotes, since Xiaomi didn't officially sell replacement remotes - till now. The Chinese electronics giant is now selling the Mi IR Remote and Mi Bluetooth remote separately for Mi TV users looking for replacements, priced at Rs. 199 and Rs. 499 respectively.

The announcement of the Mi Remote duo being sold separately came through a tweet by Sudeep Sahu, a product manager for Xiaomi in India. The tweet suggests that Xiaomi's fans have been asking for the remotes to be made available individually, and the company has now put the Rs. 199 IR Remote and Rs. 499 Bluetooth Remote on sale. The former is better suited to Mi TV models without Bluetooth remote support, while the latter is for the higher-tier models.

The two remotes look similar, but the key differences are in how they function. The IR remote works like a traditional television remote, sending an infra-red signal to the TV. The Bluetooth remote communicates with the TV using the more modern and capable Bluetooth signal, and is also able to send voice commands for Google Assistant on a paired TV.

The option to buy a new remote is a welcome one for Mi TV users, since a lot of people may end up damaging or losing the remote long before the TV is ready to be replaced. The remotes have a minimalist approach in terms of buttons and functionality, and the Bluetooth remote is also said to be able to control some smart devices such as the Mi Air Purifier range. Pairing the remote with a Mi TV is a simple process, so users picking up replacement remotes can easily resume where they left off.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Mi, Mi TV, Mi Remote
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

iPhone 11 Demand Better Than Expected, Says Wedbush Analyst; Four New iPhone Models With 5G Support Expected in 2020
Huawei P Smart (2020) Spotted on TENAA With Triple Rear Cameras, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
Honor Smartphones
Mi TV Series' Mi IR Remote and Mi Bluetooth Remote Now Sold Separately, Priced From Rs. 199 Onwards
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 110 (2019) Feature Phone Launched in India
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro First Impressions
  3. Motorola Razr 2019 Foldable Phone Likely to Launch on November 13
  4. Chandrayaan-2: NASA to Perform a 'Rigorous' Search for Vikram Lander
  5. Asus Launches Dual Screen ZenBook, Refreshed VivoBook Laptops in India
  6. Pixel 4 Will Unlock Itself Even if Your Eyes Are Closed, No Fix in Sight
  7. MIUI 11 Global ROM Release Schedule Revealed for India, Features Detailed
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Offers Available on Last Day
  9. Vivo U3 Teased to Debut With Snapdragon 675 SoC
  10. Mi TV Range's IR Remote and Bluetooth Remote Now Sold Separately
#Latest Stories
  1. Truecaller for Android, iPhone Gets Invite-Only Group Chat Feature
  2. Google Said to Snub WeWork, Sign Toronto Lease With Co-Working Rival
  3. Vivo Y11 (2019) With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Asus ROG Phone 2 Teardown Suggests Metal Air Vent Is Mostly a Design Element
  5. Huawei P Smart (2020) Spotted on TENAA With Triple Rear Cameras, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
  6. Mi TV Series' Mi IR Remote and Mi Bluetooth Remote Now Sold Separately, Priced From Rs. 199 Onwards
  7. iPhone 11 Demand Better Than Expected, Says Wedbush Analyst; Four New iPhone Models With 5G Support Expected in 2020
  8. Vivo U3 Teased With Snapdragon 675 SoC; Mysterious Vivo Phone With Triple Rear Cameras Surfaces on TENAA
  9. WhatsApp Fee Scrapped by Lebanon Amid Violent Protests
  10. Chrome 77 for Android Gets Google's 'Site Isolation' Feature to Protect Against Spectre-Like Attacks
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.