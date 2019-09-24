Xiaomi has added a new product to its TV portfolio – the Mi Full Screen TV Pro - at an event today in China. The Mi Full Screen TV Pro comes in three screen sizes – 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. All three Mi Full Screen TV Pro models pack a 4K display surrounded by thin bezels to achieve a screen-to-body ratio of up to 97 percent. Aside from their sleek design, the main talking point of Xiaomi's new TV is support for 8K video playback. There is also support for Dolby Audio and DTS-HD, while a 12nm custom processor from Amlogic keeps things running.

Mi Full Screen TV Pro price

The smallest 43-inch model of the Mi Full Screen TV Pro is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 15,000) in China. The bigger 55-inch variant will set buyers back by CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 24,000), while the 65-inch model carries a price tag of CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 34,000). All three Mi Full Screen TV Pro models will go on pre-order today, while the sale is expected to begin on September 27. There is no word regarding the wider availability in other markets, include India.

Mi Full Screen TV Pro specifications

Starting with the design, the Mi Full Screen TV Pro features an aluminium alloy frame for a premium look and also flaunts a 3D carbon fibre pattern on the back. The display on all three models has 4K resolution, backed by a 9th generation image processing engine. The thin bezels ensure that the TV offers a screen-to-body ratio of 97 percent.

Notably, the Mi Full Screen TV Pro supports 8K video playback and is claimed to be the only product in its segment to do so. Talking about the 8K content support, the Xiaomi Mi Full Screen TV Pro supports 8K offline video playback with a USB device, while online 8K video playback will follow the 24fpsVP9 and H.265 standard.

It is powered by the custom 12nm quad core Amlogic T972 SoC clocked at 1.9GHz, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The Mi Full Screen TV Pro runs PatchWall UI and comes with the built-in XiaoAi assistant. Xiaomi has also partnered with Tencent and iQiyi to provide VOD services. Aside from multimedia consumption, the Mi Full Screen TV Pro can also be used as an IoT hub for controlling smart home devices and it also supports voice controls.