Xiaomi is expanding its smart TV portfolio and has introduced a new 75-inch Mi Full-Screen TV Pro and a new Mi TV 4A 60-inch model. Xiaomi brought 45-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch of the Full Screen TV Pro series last year in September, and now a new 75-inch is being added to the mix. Similarly, the Mi TV 4A new 60-inch model sits in between the smaller and larger options that are already available in the Chinese market

Mi TV 4A 60-inch, Mi Full Screen TV Pro 75-inch price

The new Mi TV 4A 60-inch model is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 21,400) in China, while the Mi Full Screen TV Pro 75-inch is priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 64,500). Both the smart TVs will go up for crowdfunding on Xiaomi's website on April 9. The Mi Full Screen TV Pro 75-inch is the most expensive model in its range, and the 65-inch variant was launched with a price tag of CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 34,000).

Mi TV 4A 60-inch, Mi Full Screen TV Pro 75-inch features, specifications

Starting with the Xiaomi Full Screen TV Pro 75-inch, it features an aluminium casing and a metal base plate. There are extremely narrow bezels on all sides of the 4K display with a screen-to-body ratio of 97.7 percent. It integrates a 12nm FinFET 1.9GHz 64-bit octa-core processor, paired with 2GB RAM and built in storage of 32GB. Just like all Mi TVs, this 75-inch model runs on PatchWall OS. The smart TV comes with several pre-installed apps like Youku, Tencent Video, and more. The Mi Full Screen TV Pro 75-inch offers XiaoAI voice assistant integration, Dolby Audio, and option to connect with IoT devices.

Coming to the Mi TV 4A 60-inch, it has a 4K UHD LCD display with thin bezels on all sides, and it integrates a 64-bit Amlogic processor. The TV packs 2GB RAM and 8GB of storage. This one runs on PatchWall OS as well, and integrates XiaoAI voice assistant. It offers connectivity via USB ports, HDMI ports, and AV input. Xiaomi has also provided Dolby Atmos sound on the Mi TV 4A range with two up-firing speakers.