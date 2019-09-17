Technology News
65-Inch Mi TV, Mi Band 4, and More Launching at Xiaomi Smarter Living 2020 Event: Live Updates

Xiaomi Smarter Living event will start at 12pm (noon) and will be streamed live on YouTube.

By | Updated: 17 September 2019 11:09 IST
Mi Band 4 is one of the new products being showcased by Xiaomi today

Highlights
  • Mi Band 4 comes with a colour AMOLED display
  • The new Mi TV will be based on Android TV platform
  • Xiaomi is also expected to unveil a water purifier

Xiaomi is all set to launch a number of new smart devices in India today as a part of its Smarter Living 2020 event. The company is already teased the launch of a 65-inch Mi TV, Mi Band 4, and Mi Water Purifier but it is very likely that the company has some surprises in store for us. The Xiaomi Smarter Living event will begin at 12pm (noon) and it is taking place in Bengaluru.

As always, we will bring you live updates from the Xiaomi event to keep you apprised of everything being announced by the Chinese smart devices manufacturer. Additionally, you can also check out the live stream of the Xiaomi event, embedded at the end, if you don't want to miss anything.

Here's everything we already know about what is being announced by Xiaomi today.

Mi Band 4

Xiaomi's Mi Band 4, a successor to Mi Band 3 that is currently offered in India, is confirmed to be launched during the Smarter Living 2020 event. Mi Band 4 has already been launched in China and comes with features like a 0.95-inch colour AMOLED touchscreen display with 120x240 pixels resolution. It is also claimed to be capable of offering 20 days of battery life on a single charge. Additionally, the smart band packs a six-axis accelerometer that helps it monitor physical activities, including cycling, exercise, running, and walking.

65-inch Mi TV

In addition to the Mi Band 4, Xiaomi will unveil its “biggest and the best Mi TV yet”. The company has hinted at the 65-inch screen size, and the Smarter Living event website confirms it being based on the Android TV platform and packing Vivid Picture Engine. The website also notes the smart TV will offer 70 percent more viewable area than a 50-inch TV. The exact model of the 65-inch Mi TV is unclear right now, however Xiaomi currently sells at least 4 Mi TV models with a 65-inch display in China and one of these models is likely to reach India. Given that the TV is based on Android TV platform, it will be released under the moniker.

Mi Water Purifier

After bringing the Mi Water TDS Tester via its crowdfunding platform to India, Xiaomi now seems to be getting ready to launch the Mi Water Purifier. The company is offering five Mi Water Purifier models in China with prices ranging from CNY 1,299 to CNY 1,999. It is unclear which of these will be introduced in India today. Unlike the traditional RO filters being sold in the country, Mi Water Purifier comes with a much simpler installation.

 

