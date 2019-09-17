Xiaomi is all set to launch multiple products at its ‘Smarter Living 2020' event in India today. The event will begin at 11.30am IST, and the company is expected to launch the Mi Band 4, a 65-Inch Mi TV, among other things. Going by teasers, Xiaomi may launch a new water purifier in the country. The teasers have also confirmed Xiaomi is integrating the Netflix app in its latest Mi TV addition, something that had been gravely missing in past Mi TV product launches.

Talking about the event, Xiaomi has confirmed that the ‘Smarter Living 2020' event will begin at 12pm (noon) IST today. The event will be livestreamed for all users, and you can watch the entire thing live in the video embedded below.

Mi Band 4

Running up to the event, Xiaomi has been releasing teasers regularly hinting at products that will be launched at the event. It has already confirmed that the Mi Band 4 will launch in the country, and will go on sale via Amazon India. Mi Band 4 has already been launched in China and comes with features like a 0.95-inch colour AMOLED touchscreen display with 120x240 pixels resolution. It is also claimed to be capable of offering 20 days of battery life on a single charge. Additionally, the smart band packs a six-axis accelerometer that helps it monitor physical activities, including cycling, exercise, running, and walking.

Further, Xiaomi has made it 5 ATM rated, allowing it to track swimming as well. The fitness band supports various swimming strokes - freestyle, breaststroke, backstroke, butterfly, and mixed-style. There is a microphone on board as well, suggesting a possible Google Assistant integration.

Mi Band 4 price in India is a mystery at this point, however if the China pricing is indication, it will likely retail between Rs. 1,700 – Rs. 2,000. It retails at CNY 169 (roughly Rs. 1,700) in its home market. Since Mi Band 3 debuted at Rs. 1,999, the new fitness band is likely to retain the same price tag.

65-Inch New Mi TV Expected

There's a confirmed new Mi TV that is also launching alongside the Mi Band 4, but details regarding this product are scarce. The company says that it will be the biggest and best Mi TV offered in the Indian market yet, and it sports a 4K LED panel with ‘all the content you have asked for'.

The teasers hint at a 65-inch screen, and if we look at China launches, Xiaomi recently announced a full-screen Mi TV range and a 65-inch Mural TV in the home market, and these may be the models that Xiaomi brings. There are also some 65-inch Mi TV models that have not yet been brought to India, and one of those may be launched in the country. Currently, the largest TV offered in India is the 55-inch Mi TV 4 Pro and Mi TV 4X Pro. Of course, this is pure speculation, as nothing has been confirmed by the company as of yet.

Mi Water Purifier Expected

Furthermore, as mentioned, the company has been increasingly teasing the arrival of a water purifier as well. The latest teaser, more or less confirms the arrival, as it shows a glass being filled with water from a hidden device. The teaser also says, “Every drop counts.”

Xiaomi has one water purifier on sale globally and we can expect it to make its way to India. In typical Xiaomi naming convention, it is called the Mi Water Purifier. It is an RO (reverse osmosis) based water purifier. The Mi Water Purifier has a 4-step purification process consisting of a PP cotton filter, activated carbon pre-filter, and RO filter and an activated carbon filter. The Mi Water Purifier also has Wi-Fi and you can monitor the water quality using a smartphone app in real-time.

Xiaomi Motion Activated Night Lights Expected

The company has also rolled out one cryptic tweet that suggests Xiaomi may launch a complete new product made just for India. In its teaser video, there are night lights getting activated sporadically, hinting at motion activated night lights launching today. This is pure speculation, and should be taken very lightly. However, the tweet confirms that there will be an India-only device launch today, and it could just be the water purifier that has been re-engineered keeping the region in mind. We will just have to wait and watch

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.